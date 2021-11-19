This bizarre Apple Watch 6 deal is the absolute best so far

The Apple Watch 6 is no longer the top wearable from the company, and that means you can get the smartwatch for a lot less than you could have a few months ago.
Add into the mix the Black Friday Apple Watch deals, and you're onto a winner. They're really heating up now, and we've spotted a specific model on Amazon right now that we think is worth your attention.
If you're after an Apple Watch 6, the 44mm GPS model in red right now is down to £279 from £409. Weirdly, this model is actually cheaper than its 40mm equivalent by £10 in this specific Apple deal.
We thought it was because of the color, but even the red version of the 40mm watch is only down to £289 in these Amazon deals. From other retailers the price is £309 or more.
It may prove annoying for some though, as this great price isn't available on other colors of the smartwatch, and the price jumps up to a £309 minimum if you're looking for the larger 44mm variant in a different shade.
Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region.
Today's best Apple Watch 6 Black Friday deals
Apple Watch 6 (44mm, GPS):
£409 £279 at Amazon
Save £130 - When it comes to outright value, you'll be hard-pressed to beat this Black Friday Apple Watch deal on the Series 6 at Amazon today. This model is a little older now, but it's still a great buy if you want something with a great display, powerful chipset, and access to all the latest apps. The downside? This price is currently only available on the Red color.
Apple Watch Series 6 (Cellular, 44mm):
£509 £409 at Amazon
Save £100 - Amazon's still got a few Apple Watch 6's in stock - and better still it's offering up a very nice discount indeed on the cellular version. If you're going to be cutting the connection to your phone then this one's a great option, as the Series 6 is still a very powerful flagship smartwatch indeed. Aside from a bigger screen and a few design tweaks, you're not missing much by opting for this older model versus the Series 7.
Other Apple Watch deals you'll find today
Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS):
£299 £249 at Currys
Save £50 - If you're looking for something a little cheaper, you'll find all Apple Watch SE colours on sale in today's Black Friday Apple Watch deals at Currys. This one's a match for the lowest price we've seen on this cheaper new device, so it's a great option if you're looking for a modern Apple Watch that can tick all the boxes but still come in at a reasonable cost.
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm):
£199 £179 at Amazon
Save £20 - The Apple Watch 3 is the perfect choice if you're on a budget and just want a device that's great for the basics - alerts, music, and fitness apps. It's a little older now but it's still great in 2021 and this latest early Black Friday price cut from Amazon brings it to within £10 of its cheapest ever price.
Need a bigger size? The 42mm is also discounted to £209
More Apple Watch deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Apple Watch 6 below.
More Black Friday deals
- Amazon: up to 45% off Echo, Kindle and more for Black Friday
- Adidas: half-price trainers, tees, tracksuits and exercise gear
- Asda: offers on Lego, Nintendo Switch and vacuums - plus in-store exclusives
- Argos: lowest-ever prices for the LG C1 OLED TV and stocking fillers from £6
- AO: OLED TVs from £799, up to £150 off Shark vacuums and appliance discounts
- Boots: 50% off fragrances, beauty and gift sets
- Currys: record low prices on OLED TVs, coffee machines and laptops
- Dell: save 35% off Inspiron, XPS and Alienware laptops
- eBay: get 20% off select clothing, electronics and homewares sellers
- Ebuyer: SSDs from £21.99, 44% off laptops and Razer gaming chairs for £279.99
- EE: get a free Xbox Series S with select phone contracts starting from £29
- Emma Sleep: up to 50% off mattresses in the biggest-ever sale for Black Friday
- Go Outdoors: 20% off clothing, camping gear and more for Black Friday
- JD Sports: trainers from Nike, Adidas and Puma at up to 50% off
- John Lewis: low prices on top electricals such as TVs, laptops and more with extended warranties
- Microsoft: save up to £450 on the Surface Pro 7
- Nectar: get 45% off any mattress and up to 30% off bedding
- Nike: thousands of trainers, t-shirts, tracksuits and hoodies reduced by up to 40%
- Ninja: £70 off Ninja food processors and air fryers in the Black Friday sale
- Nintendo Switch: get a Nintendo Switch with Animal Crossing New Horizons for £279
- Shark vacuums: up to £180 off cordless vacs in the Black Friday sale
- Simply Be: discounts of up to 50% on coats, jackets and cardigans
- Sky: Superfast broadband packages from £25, 50% off iPhone and Samsung plans
- Smyths Toys: early deals on Lego, Nerf and more
- Studio: up to 40% off electricals, Christmas decorations, furniture and appliances
- TVs: budget 4K smart TVs from only £159
- Very: great discounts on Apple products, including AirPods and MacBook Pro
- Wayfair: save on furniture, rugs, desks and lighting