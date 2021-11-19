This bizarre Apple Watch 6 deal is the absolute best so far

The Apple Watch 6 is no longer the top wearable from the company, and that means you can get the smartwatch for a lot less than you could have a few months ago.

Add into the mix the Black Friday Apple Watch deals, and you're onto a winner. They're really heating up now, and we've spotted a specific model on Amazon right now that we think is worth your attention.

If you're after an Apple Watch 6, the 44mm GPS model in red right now is down to £279 from £409. Weirdly, this model is actually cheaper than its 40mm equivalent by £10 in this specific Apple deal.

We thought it was because of the color, but even the red version of the 40mm watch is only down to £289 in these Amazon deals. From other retailers the price is £309 or more.

It may prove annoying for some though, as this great price isn't available on other colors of the smartwatch, and the price jumps up to a £309 minimum if you're looking for the larger 44mm variant in a different shade.

Today's best Apple Watch 6 Black Friday deals

Apple Watch 6 (44mm, GPS): £409 £279 at Amazon

Save £130 - When it comes to outright value, you'll be hard-pressed to beat this Black Friday Apple Watch deal on the Series 6 at Amazon today. This model is a little older now, but it's still a great buy if you want something with a great display, powerful chipset, and access to all the latest apps. The downside? This price is currently only available on the Red color.

Apple Watch Series 6 (Cellular, 44mm): £509 £409 at Amazon

Save £100 - Amazon's still got a few Apple Watch 6's in stock - and better still it's offering up a very nice discount indeed on the cellular version. If you're going to be cutting the connection to your phone then this one's a great option, as the Series 6 is still a very powerful flagship smartwatch indeed. Aside from a bigger screen and a few design tweaks, you're not missing much by opting for this older model versus the Series 7.

Other Apple Watch deals you'll find today

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): £299 £249 at Currys

Save £50 - If you're looking for something a little cheaper, you'll find all Apple Watch SE colours on sale in today's Black Friday Apple Watch deals at Currys. This one's a match for the lowest price we've seen on this cheaper new device, so it's a great option if you're looking for a modern Apple Watch that can tick all the boxes but still come in at a reasonable cost.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm): £199 £179 at Amazon

Save £20 - The Apple Watch 3 is the perfect choice if you're on a budget and just want a device that's great for the basics - alerts, music, and fitness apps. It's a little older now but it's still great in 2021 and this latest early Black Friday price cut from Amazon brings it to within £10 of its cheapest ever price. Need a bigger size? The 42mm is also discounted to £209

