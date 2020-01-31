This Animal Crossing Switch console is probably the cutest design yet

There's not long left to wait until we can finally get our hands on Animal Crossing: New Horizons. And, to celebrate to highly-anticipated game's launch, Nintendo has announced its releasing a limited edition Animal Crossing Switch bundle - and it's adorable.

Releasing on March 20, this Nintendo Switch bundle includes an island-themed console and dock, minty green and blue Joy-Con controllers and straps, as well as a download code for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

There will also be two Animal Crossing-themed Switch carry cases available from this date - but those need to be bought separately. Check out the announcement trailer below:

Island vacation

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the first Animal Crossing game to hit the Switch and sees players embark on the special Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package. That means that you will be starting from scratch on your own island, customizing it as you see fit and showing it off to friends.

It essentially follows the same blueprint as previous Animal Crossing games, only there's new features to try out such as crafting.

We can't wait to get our hands on New Horizons, and we're sure Tom Nook can't wait to get his paws in our pockets.

The limited edition Animal Crossing Switch bundle releases on March 20, and if you want to get your hands on it, preorders are live. It'll cost you $299 (£319, AU$469), which isn't bad considering just how good this will look in your living room. We went ahead and gathered up some preorder links down below for your convenience.

Nintendo Switch | Animal Crossing New Horizons Special Edition: $299 at Best Buy

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best consoles around, and now you can get a special Animal Crossing: New Horizons themed special edition. With minty green and blue Joy-Con controllers and an adorable dock, it's more than worth the price of entry. View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Animal Crossing New Horizons Special Edition: £319 at Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best consoles around, and now you can get a special Animal Crossing: New Horizons themed special edition. With minty green and blue Joy-Con controllers and an adorable dock, it's more than worth the price of entry.View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Animal Crossing New Horizons Special Edition: AU$469 at EBGames

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best consoles around, and now you can get a special Animal Crossing: New Horizons themed special edition. With minty green and blue Joy-Con controllers and an adorable dock, it's more than worth the price of entry.View Deal