This amazing, cheap Metroid Dread deal must be an anomaly – and sadly it was

Update: Currys Metroid Dread deal is now... well, dead. The listing now shows £49.99, the price most of us expected to see instead of £26.99. We'll be keeping an eye out to see if it does drop back to that must-buy price, but for now, just close your eyes and imagine what could have been.

Original story: We weren’t expecting to see such an amazing Metroid Dread deal before the game’s launch on October 8, but Currys has delivered. And how! (Not in the UK? Scroll down for more Switch deals in your area.)

The retailer has listed a physical copy of the game for just £26.99, which is a phenomenal price for one of the biggest and potential best Nintendo Switch games of the year. We also rarely see this type of discount when it comes to first-party games from Nintendo, especially not before release.

The price is ever more tempting when you compare it to the Nintendo Switch eShop version of Metroid Dread, which has Samus Aran’s next adventure priced at £49.99. The Currys Metroid Dread deal represents a massive saving of 46%, then – so snap up it while you can.

Metroid Dread sees players reunite with the bounty hunter Samus Aran, who’s attempting to escape a deadly alien world. The game returns to its side-scrolling action roots and intends to close out the storyline that has been 35 years in the making. It also gives Metroid fans something to cling on to as the wait for Metroid Prime 4 continues.

Metroid Prime Dread deal:

Metroid Dread: £26.99 at Currys

Metroid Dread is only £26.99 at Currys, which is a saving of 46% compared to the digital edition of the game. Considering it's not even out and is shaping up to be one of the biggest Switch games of the year, this is an unmissable deal that almost seems too good to be true.

Metroid Dread releases on the same day as Nintendo's latest Switch iteration, the Nintendo Switch OLED. The Switch OLED comes with a 7-inch vibrant OLED display, improved kickstand, and enhanced speakers. You also get 64GB of internal storage instead of 32GB, and a redesigned dock that includes a LAN port.

More Nintendo Switch OLED deals:

Not in the UK? We've gathered up the best Nintendo Switch OLED deals for your area, so check them out below.