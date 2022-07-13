These £50-or-less Amazon Prime Day deals will end up paying for themselves

It can be hard to justify spending money on new tech in these harsh financial times, but some of Amazon Prime Day's best sub-£50 deals can ultimately pay for themselves – or ultimately save you money in the long run. We've rounded up all of the best ones here to help you beat the cost-of-living crunch.

There's nothing quite as satisfying as buying a piece of tech that both improves your life and ultimately saves you money. But the Prime Day deals we've picked out below manage to tick both boxes, which makes them doubly satisfying.

Whether it's using a smart plug to cut your electricity bills, decking out your home with some power-efficient smart light bulbs, or picking up an air fryer to reduce takeaway temptations, the deals below can all nudge you in a cost-cutting direction.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for more Lightning deals to add as they land, but right now here are the best sub-£50 Prime Day deals that should soon pay for themselves. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Prime Day deals for £50 or less

(opens in new tab) Amazon Smart Plug: £24.99 £12.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £12 - A smart plug is a great way to lower your electricity bills, letting you schedule to turn appliances on and off automatically when you don't need them. Amazon's take on the idea also handily can be controlled with Alexa devices like the Echo Dot – and is currently half price.

(opens in new tab) TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug: £12.99 £7.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £5 – This TP-Link smart plug manages to undercut the price of its Amazon rival, but still works with the likes of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. More importantly, it also lets you schedule and control home appliances remotely so you can turn them off from afar or according to a preset schedule.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance (two pack): £94.99 £44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £50 - Replacing your old lightbulbs with power-efficient LED ones is a good way to keep your bills down, but even better is adding smart LED bulbs to your life. These dimmable Hue lights can be scheduled to turn on and off (not today, burglars) and can also be voice-controlled.

(opens in new tab) Nutribullet 600 Series Blender Starter Kit: £59.99 £47.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £12 – If you find yourself regularly tempted by pricey smoothies or lunchtime sarnies, a Nutribullet could well be a wise investment. This popular model is 20% off right now, unusually taking it below £50. Its 600W motor will make light work of whole fruits and vegetables, while the 680ml cup is big enough for a generous meal. Our Editor in Chief has one and swears by it.

(opens in new tab) Morphy Richards Induction Frying Pan and Saucepan set: £69.99 £40.25 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £29 – Whether you have an induction hob or not, this five-piece stainless steel set will taking your cooking efficiency up a notch thanks to their Thermocore bases for speedier cooking and less energy wasted. With three saucepans, a milk pan and a 24cm frying pan, it's an ideal set for all types of cooking and is dishwasher safe, too.

(opens in new tab) Wilko four-litre air fryer | £55.00 now £35.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Save £20 - An air fryer is a fine way to crack an expensive takeaway habit and this model offers impressive value. The main reason for its low price is the lack of a digital screen, which you'll find on pricier rivals, but it still has a dual-capacity basket allowing you to fry two dishes separately. It also comes with a two-year guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Philips Sonicare Protective Clean 4300: £ 139.99 £49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £90 - We can say from experience that expensive dentist bills can really mount up. A better idea is to invest up front in a powerful electric toothbrush and this Philips model offers excellent value. It promises to remove a lot more plaque than a standard brush and also lets you know when you're pressing too hard - plus it's cheaper than the Oral-B range that many will only think about when buying an electric toothbrush.

(opens in new tab) Lexar Professional 2000x SD card (32GB): £47.86 £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £17.87 - Buying SD cards during sales events like Prime Day is a classic way to save money in the long-run,as you're going to need to buy them anyway. There are multiple discounts going right now, but if you have a mirrorless camera and regularly shoot photos and 4K video this Lexar card is our pick. It offers speedy 260MB/s write speeds and is rarely this cheap.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Ultra 512GB SD card: £70.00 £32.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £37 - If you have a Nintendo Switch and need one card to back up your whole gaming library, this 512GB SanDisk card is a great buy at this price. It also comes with an SD card adapter and has never been this cheap.

