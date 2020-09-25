These exclusive codes save you up to £55 on these market-leading iPhone SE deals

There are a lot of bargain prices to be had on the iPhone SE - it is after all Apple's singular cheap phone. But if you want to get the absolute cheapest price, you normally have to sacrifice storage size, dropping to 64GB.

However, if you're the kind of person who stores hours of Netflix, pages of old photos and an entire recording studio of music on your phone, 64GB is just not going to cut it.

In that case, two iPhone SE deals from Affordable Mobiles have come along to make the 128GB storage iPhone SE affordable. Thanks to an exclusive code for TechRadar readers, you can bring the higher storage model down to the same price as the 64GB option.

Both of these offers are on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network - saving you up to £55 on the upfront costs. You can see these iPhone deals below.

iPhone SE deals with cheap bills and loads of data:

iPhone SE 128GB: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | 24 months | £125 £74.99 upfront (with code TR55) | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £21 per month

If you're looking to keep your monthly bills low while getting that higher storage cap, this deal is perfect. In terms of monthly bills, you're paying just £21. Then once you apply the code, your upfront costs come down to £74.99. Considering the 4GB of data you're getting, this is better than a lot of the 64GB of storage deals out there.

iPhone SE 128GB: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | 24 months | £100 £44.99 upfront (with code TR50) | 5GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £23 per month

Don't want to pay as much upfront as the deal above? This offer spreads the costs out a bit more, charging you £23 a month and once you apply the exclusive code, your upfront costs drop from £100 to £44.99. Like the plan above, this works out cheaper than most 64GB of storage deals out there.

What's the Apple iPhone SE like?

The iPhone SE is exciting for one single reason - it's a cheap iPhone. It's been years since Apple offered us a budget handset, but the SE 2020 is clearly that. It comes at almost half the price of the iPhone 11 while offering some solid 2020 specs.

4K video, Apple's A13 Bionic processor, wireless charging, increased battery size and an IP67 rating are among the more impressive features of this device. To lower the price, however, Apple has gone back to the design of the iPhone 8, brought the number camera lenses down to just one and dropped the screen quality.

Overall, this falls in place as the best budget device Apple has right now, coming way under its more recent devices in price, while still offering some impressive specs to outdo the iPhone 8, 7 and other such devices.

Read our full iPhone SE review