These audiophile wireless earbuds have been given a huge price cut

If you're looking for some some wireless earbuds that will rival the audio performance of a pair of over-ear headphones, the Grado GT220 are a great choice – and they've been given a permanent price cut in the UK.

They cost £249.95 when they launched in 2020, but that price has been slashed by a whopping £70 – and you can now buy the Grado GT220 for just £179.95 at Amazon. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

That's the lowest price we've ever seen for these excellent true wireless earbuds, and we're pleased to report that the discount is here to stay.

Grado GT220 wireless earbuds: £249.95 £179.95 at Amazon

Save £70 – The Grado GT220 are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy, and they've just been given a permanent £70 discount. For your money, you're getting an impressive audio performance, great controls, and a comfortable fit.

The Grado GT220 are a pair of wireless earbuds designed for audiophiles that want the great sound of over-ear headphones without the bulk.

Grado has fully focussed on the sound with the GT220, so you won't find extra conveniences like active noise cancellation or a control app. However, that's a small trade-off if you're looking for supreme audio quality above all else.

These true wireless earbuds extract every shred of information from your favorite songs and deliver them with such authority, and in such a complete and coherent manner, that they sounds fresh even if you’ve heard it a thousand times before.

At this new low price, they're an even more attractive prospect for music lovers, and a great alternative to popular models like the AirPods Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM4.

