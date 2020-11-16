These are the two best iPhone 11 deals in the run up to Black Friday for bills

When it comes to deciding to upgrade your iPhone, Apple addicts are one of two people – those that have to have the very latest model (iPhone 12 deals, anybody?), or those savvy individuals who wait it out for a new release to then snap up its predecessor for a lower price point.

Of course, with Apple unveiling the new iPhone 12 family last month, many of the latter will be scanning the web for an amazing iPhone 11 deals. And – oh boy – there are some good'ns.

Better still, waiting until November comes around and the Black Friday deals start to pop up is set to guarantee your money stretches even further.

Currently, both Mobiles.co.uk and Affordable Mobiles are competing for the title of 'Best iPhone 11 Black Friday Offer' with both these tariffs coming in at a sweet monthly rate. Load up with 54GB of data in this Vodafone tariff for £30 a month and £89 upfront with the discount code 10OFF.

Alternatively, you can pay just £29 a month and £85 upfront (when using the code TR30) for 25GB in Affordable Mobile's EE plan.

Discover early Black Friday iPhone 11 deals now:

What is the iPhone 11 like?

iPhone 11 review

Of course, with the annual turnaround of flashy new flagships, it's easy to get swept away with the latest and greatest. However, it's important to remember ex-flagship handsets like the iPhone 11 still capture some of the best, up-to-date technology. Better still, as previously mentioned, you can bag them for a far cheaper price point than at release.

The more budget-friendly of Apple's ex-flagship range from 2019, the iPhone 11 continues to prove itself as a top phone choice, mixing strong specs and the aforementioned affordable pricing.

Internally, there's a 3110mAh battery, Apple's high-powered A13 Bionic chip, and an IP68 rating. Look outside, and Apple rocks a Liquid Retina PS LCD display - very high-definition, in other words, with an array of colourful yet muted variants to choose from – purple, yellow, green, as well as the usual white, black and PRODUCT(Red) culprits.

But where this phone really shines is its camera with 4K video, impressive night mode, portrait mode and a dual lens set-up. And let's not forget you can now capture the not-quite-cottoned-on 'Slofie' with slo-mo functionality included in the iPhone 11's front-facing camera.

