There's no better way to enjoy the Euro 2020 finals than with these OLED TV deals

There's no better way to make the most of this Sunday's Euro finals than by watching it on a gloriously premium OLED display. Of course, these are pricey buys, but luckily there are some excellent OLED TV deals today that'll not only save you more than a few quid, but get you speedy delivery too.

Curry's in particular has a really great price (and free next-day delivery options) on this 55-inch Philips Ambilight OLED for £899 (was £999). This display was already one of the cheapest OLEDs on the market, but today's price cut definitely makes it a bargain. For those of you really serious about picture quality, you'll also find a hefty price cut at Currys on a 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A08J for £1699 (was £1899), which is the lowest price we've seen yet on this absolute beast of a display.

Today you'll also find Amazon offering its cheapest ever price on the 55-inch LG CX-series display at just £1121.99. If you're looking for a decent mix of premium features and price, then the CX-series is a great buy. It's a crowd favorite and was rated one of our best TVs back in 2020.

For the Currys OLED TV deals featured here you can score yourself free next day delivery if you order before 7PM, ensuring you get that display in time for the big game. You might be able to get the same with the LG CX at Amazon, but it's technically from a third-party seller so delivery could potentially be a bit longer. If you do want to secure next-day delivery on the LG however, you can find it on sale for £1185 at Currys or John Lewis - both of which have next-day delivery options.

Outside the UK? see the best 4K TV deals in your region just below.

OLED TV deals at Currys and Amazon

Philips Ambilight 55-inch Smart 4K UHD OLED TV: £999 £899 at Currys

Save £100 - The Philips 55OLED705 was already one of the cheapest ways to get your hands on that coveted OLED tech before this excellent deal at Currys but now it's undisputedly a bargain. With HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support you'll be showcasing all your favorite movies, shows, and games in their full glory, plus you'll also get that Ambilight backlight for a really immersive viewing experience.View Deal

LG CX-series 55-inch Smart 4K UHD OLED TV: £1299 £1121.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the stunning LG OLED55CX5LB on sale for its lowest ever price right now. For those not in the know, the CX-series are some of the most popular and well-received OLED TVs on the market right now. When we tested the 65-inch variant it was our favorite TV of 2020, so we've got no problem recommending it. With awesome 4K upscaling, excellent gaming modes, and LG’s WebOS smart platform, you simply can't go wrong here.View Deal

Sony Bravia XR A08J 55-inch Smart 4K UHD OLED TV: £1899 £1699 at Currys

Save £200 - If you're going all out, and we mean all out with this weekend's OLED TV deals then you could consider this stunning Sony Bravia XR display. This one has Sony's excellent Motion XR technology for incredibly sharp and responsive pictures plus an innovative Acoustic Surface Audio+ feature that means the sound comes directly from under the display. Of course, you'll also get Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG support as with most OLED displays.View Deal

Currys: see all of this weekend's OLED TV deals

see all of this weekend's OLED TV deals Amazon: also featuring sales on 4K TVs this weekend

Looking for something a bit cheaper? No worries, we've got you covered with this week's best cheap 4K TV deals. If you'd like to see other premium options, see our main OLED TV deals page.