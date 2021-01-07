The Samsung S21 is almost here but Galaxy S20 deals could be the better choice

Anyone who's been scouting out the world of Samsung for their next device will be aware that a new phone is on the horizon. With the Samsung Galaxy S21 set to be released this month, is it the handset you should go for?

We'd actually argue that the best choice - even for the biggest of Samsung fans -actually lies with Samsung Galaxy S20 deals. Now almost a year old, prices have fallen quite comfortably.

While the Galaxy S21 will obviously be a truly impressive handset, complete with 2021 features and specs, it is also going to be very expensive for quite a while, leaving you with either some huge bills or a bit of a wait.

Below we've picked out the best S20 and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals on the market, offering a great alternative to Samsung's soon-to-be-released range.

Don't see anything you like? Check out the competition with our iPhone deals guide

Samsung Galaxy S20 deals:

Samsung Galaxy S20: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

This deal has been the winning option on the S20 for a while and continues to hold that position now. It offers up 100GB of data at a price of just £29 upfront and £36 a month. That's an especially affordable price considering this deal is on the 5G version of the handset.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: at Mobile Phones Direct| O2 | £59.99 upfront | 90GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm

Like the S20 deal above, this offer stands tall above the competition. Here you're getting 90GB of data while only having to pay £39 a month and £59.99 upfront. That is an excellent price for this larger handset, especially considering it works out just a little bit cheaper than buying this phone SIM-free!

View Deal

What are the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus like?

Samsung Galaxy S20:

The cheapest of the S20 devices (until the S20 FE came along) but easily the one most people will go for. Like its two bigger brothers, the S20 comes with 5G compatibility and a 120Hz display meaning smooth transitions between different apps and activities.

It has the smallest screen at 6.2-inches but holds the same Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel. Internally, there's a triple camera set-up, offering a telephoto 64MP camera and a wide angle and Ultra Wide, plus a 4000mAh battery and 12GB RAM.

All of that comes together, along with the extremely affordable pricing, to make one of the best value Samsung devices on the market right now.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus:

What exactly does 2020 Samsung flagship technology look like? Well, to start with, the cameras are better than ever, offering up a feature-heavy collection of lenses - ultra-wide, wide-angle, telephoto and even depth vision technology.

With the S20 Plus and you'll receive a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and 4500mAh battery, a 120Hz display refresh rate and some absolutely amazing zoom features.

While you could go for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals or the larger S20 Ultra, this feels like the best mix of value and cost Samsung has right now, especially considering its high-end processing power at a low cost.