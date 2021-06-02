The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra costs just £700 now - £500 less than its launch price

Despite being just one year old, Samsung has made the decision to discontinue its Galaxy S20 series. But while it is no longer for sale directly from Samsung, the S20 Ultra has never looked cheaper elsewhere.

Amazon has now officially knocked the SIM-free price down by 42%, now costing just £699.99. Considering this device would cost you £1199 on its release, it's a somewhat ridiculous saving and the perfect option when combined with cheap SIM only deals.

Of course, it isn't going to be as powerful as the newer Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals, but if you want a powerful and large Samsung device at a lower price, this is easily the best way to go right now.

The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra right now:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: at Amazon | SIM-free | £1199 £699.99 (42% saving)

Samsung's S20 Ultra has fallen drastically in price since it was launched. You can now consistently get the S20 Ultra for only £699.99 from Amazon. That's a 42% saving and easily one of the best value Samsung phone deals on the market right now.

View Deal

What is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra like?

The Samsung S20 Ultra may not be Samsung's newest flagship, but it still comes with all the bells and whistles of a feature-packed Android handset, no expense spared.

The largest of the S20 family, the S20 Ultra has a stunning 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate you can use at Full HD+ resolutions. As well as this standout feature, its assortment of sensors on its rear camera package features a 100x SuperZoom, alongside its four – yes, four – other sensors. This whopper of a camera also allows you to shoot 8K video.

To fuel this beast, you'll find a 5000mAh battery cell, as well as 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 128GB or 512GB of internal storage.