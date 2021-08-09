The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live get a massive £99 price cut at Amazon

We've spotted a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live wireless earphones this week, available for just £79.99 at Amazon. That's a massive 55% discount and less than £1 more than the record low price.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live price has jumped up and down in the last few months, but this is close to the record low price. The wireless earphones did drop to £79.50 briefly in July, however, they soon jumped back to the price on offer today, which is £10 cheaper than anything we had ever seen before July.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are predecessors of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, and although they are a step down from the latest Samsung wireless earphones, they still have some fantastic features. The combined 20-hour battery life and excellent bass quality mean you can listen to uninterrupted music whilst you're working out, on your commute, or just relaxing at home.

It is worth noting that this huge price cut is only available on the Mystic Bronze colourway, however, the Mystic Black and Mystic White aren't far behind. Every colourway of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have a great deal on right now at Amazon, with a minimum of a £91 discount.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Samsung Galaxy Bud deals in your region.

Today's Best Samsung Galaxy Buds Live deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (Mystic Bronze): £179 £79.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earphones in Mystic Bronze on sale for £79.99 - only 50p more than the record low price. The wireless earphones have a 20 hour combined battery life and feature a good fit to keep them in place.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Mystic Black: £179 £83.99 at Amazon

This is another great deal on the more classic colour of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, the Mystic Black. Save £95 on these wireless earphones that feature great bass sound quality and include touch sensors that allow you to play, pause and skip songs with ease.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Mystic White: £179 £87.49 at Amazon

This is the colourway with the smallest price cut if you can call it that when there's still a £91.51 saving. The sleek and stylish Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in Mystic White have Grammy Award-winning AKG technology and feature three microphones so you can make calls even in a noisy room.

View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live might not be the latest in the line of Samsung wireless earphones, but they still pack a punch. The unique, bean-shaped design differs from the classic AirPods and AirPods Pro that many other brands follow. When positioned in the ear correctly, they offer a snug grip that should prevent them from falling out. The touch sensors on the earphones can play, pause and skip songs, making them functional too.

These were the first Samsung wireless earphones with active noise cancellation, which claims to reduce background noise by up to 97%. Add the three microphones in the earphones, and you can be heard on a call even in noisy environments. However, the sound quality on your end isn't the best on the market and can't compete with the newer Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.

More Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

We're rounding up all the best true wireless earphone, including the best AirPod deals and noise cancelling headphones prices.