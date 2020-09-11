The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are already on sale at Amazon - and the first major price cuts are impressive

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live ear buds have only been on sale for a month, but they're already discounted at Amazon. That's an astonishing turnaround for the first Samsung Galaxy Buds Live deals, seeing as these true wireless earbuds only launched in August. The discounts are better than we would expect for this stage, too - so if you like the look of them, you'll probably need to move quickly.

You can pick up the Mystic White, Bronze, or Black versions of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for less than the official £179 price in the sale, but the total amount of cash you'll save will depend on which colour you're after. The cheapest set is the Mystic White version, coming in at just £139.89 at Amazon courtesy of a fantastic £40 discount. We didn't see the previous Samsung Galaxy Buds hit savings of this calibre until at least three months after release, so this is a particularly hot discount.

However, if you prefer the Mystic Bronze or Mystic Black versions, you'll find similarly good discounts available here as well. The Mystic Bronze option has just dropped to £149.99 thanks to a £30 discount, while the most popular Mystic Black option is available for just £165.61.

We're rounding up these Samsung Galaxy Buds Live deals below. You'll also find plenty more Samsung Galaxy Buds deals further down the page as well.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Buds Live deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live - Mystic White: £179 £139.99 at Amazon

A record low price on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, this £40 discount at Amazon give you a stunning £139.99 final cost right now. This is the cheapest we've seen the Buds Live sold for so far, so you'll need to be quick to snap up this deal.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live - Mystic Bronze: £179 £149.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are seeing their first major price drop at Amazon this week. A £30 discount on the Mystic Bronze model makes for a fantastic offer, and the cheapest this particular colour has been so far.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live - Mystic Black: £179 £164.45 at Amazon

You can also save on the more popular Mystic Black version in Amazon's standout Samsung Galaxy Buds Live deals this week. You're not getting as much cash off here, with £14.55 off the RRP, but that's still a fantastic price given the August release.

