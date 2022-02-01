Trending

The latest 14-inch MacBook Pro is back to its cheapest ever price at Amazon

Save £100 on Apple's 2021 five-star ultrabook

Deals are rare on recent Apple devices, but the latest 2021 MacBook Pro 14-inch is now back down to its cheapest price yet.

You can currently pick up the MacBook Pro 14-inch at Amazon for £1799 (was £1899). A £100 saving isn't huge but considering the 2021 MacBook Pro has only been available for a little over three months, any discount right now is welcome. It briefly dropped to this price over Black Friday, so here's another opportunity to grab this MacBook deal if you missed out back in November.

This version of the 2021 ultrabook comes with the power of the impressive M1 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. These high-performance components all come together to create what we think is the best laptop for creative professionals right now, as Matt explains in his five-star review.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021): £1899

MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021): £1899 £1799 at Amazon
Save £100 – Apple's latest ultrabook is back to its cheapest ever price that we previously saw over Black Friday. It's a small discount, sure, but we'll take it given the 2021 MacBook Pro only launched in October last year. This version comes with the powerful M1 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD – all high-end components that will give creative professionals the performance they need in one of the best laptops you can buy today.

If this MacBook Pro is currently out of your price range, we regularly keep an eye on the best MacBook Pro deals available, so do bookmark that page and check in regularly so you don't miss the next price cut.

For something even cheaper, we've gathered up even more of this week's best laptop deals including bargain Chromebooks and other discounted devices. Whether you need something cheap and cheerful for school and everyday use or something more advanced, you can find a range of options to suit any budget. For something more powerful, we also have a guide to the best gaming laptops deals available right now.

James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar.
