The latest 14-inch MacBook Pro is back to its cheapest ever price at Amazon

Deals are rare on recent Apple devices, but the latest 2021 MacBook Pro 14-inch is now back down to its cheapest price yet.

You can currently pick up the MacBook Pro 14-inch at Amazon for £1799 (was £1899). A £100 saving isn't huge but considering the 2021 MacBook Pro has only been available for a little over three months, any discount right now is welcome. It briefly dropped to this price over Black Friday, so here's another opportunity to grab this MacBook deal if you missed out back in November.

This version of the 2021 ultrabook comes with the power of the impressive M1 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. These high-performance components all come together to create what we think is the best laptop for creative professionals right now, as Matt explains in his five-star review.

Today's best MacBook Pro deal

MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021): £1899 £1799 at Amazon

