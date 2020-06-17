The iPhone 8 is no longer widely available...these iPhone SE deals are the fix

Once the perfect cheap Apple handset, the iPhone 8 has quickly fallen down Apple's list. Now it's almost extinct, with most retailers no longer stocking it new...but luckily, there's a perfect alternative.

Very recently, Apple launched a device we've been waiting a long time for, the iPhone SE 2nd generation. While it is meant to be a remake of the popular iPhone SE from 2016, it is in almost every single kind of a way, an iPhone 8.

It has the exact same body, ratio, screen, style and feel of the iPhone 8 and the only difference you'll find with iPhone SE deals are some greatly improved internal specs...oh, and a slightly higher price of course!

What we're saying is there is no need to mourn the loss of the iPhone 8 as the perfect alternative is now here, complete with the exact same processor as the iPhone 11 and a number of other 2020 improvements.

Below we've picked out some impressive iPhone deals to beat out the iPhone 8, saving you from having to fork out on Apple's pricier iPhone 11 deals.

The best iPhone SE deals:

iPhone SE 2020 | Vodafone | 24 months | £110 upfront | unlimited minutes and texts | 2GB data | £19 per month

The thing that really makes this contract stand out is the low monthly bills. You'll only have to pay £19 each month to get it while still getting 2GB of data. Pair that with the upfront costs at just £110 and this comes in cheaper than most iPhone 8 contracts in its prime.

View Deal

iPhone SE 2020 | EE | 24 months | unlimited minutes and texts | 5GB data| £19.99 upfront | £26 per month

The best contract around for those wanting something on EE, this deal will cost you just £26 a month and £19.99 upfront. At that price, you're getting a pretty healthy 5GB of data, that makes this easily one of the best value choices.

View Deal

iPhone SE 2020 | Three | 24 months | unlimted minutes and texts | £29 upfront | 100GB data | £29 per month

Here it is, the best iPhone SE contract currently available. It costs £29 a month and £29 upfront which isn't exactly the cheapest cost. However at that price point you're getting 100GB of data, plenty for streaming, socialising and other similar activities.

View Deal

Is the new iPhone SE any good?

Finally...a cheap iPhone. It's been years since Apple offered us a budget handset, but the SE 2020 is clearly that. It comes at almost half the price of the iPhone 11 while offering some solid 2020 specs.

4K video, Apple's super-powered A13 Bionic, wireless charging, increased battery size and an IP67 rating feature are amongst the more impressive features of this device. To lower the price however, Apple has gone back to the design of the iPhone 8, brought the camera lenses down to just one and dropped the screen quality.

Overall, this falls in place as the best budget device Apple has out, coming way under its more recent devices in price, while still offering some impressive specs to out-do the iPhone 8, 7 and other such devices.



Read our full iPhone SE review

iPhone 8 deals: it's not too late to buy

Still interested in the iPhone 8 instead? Luckily it is still for now available from a host of retailers with just a select few cutting the cord. For how long that will last, we can't say for certain.

Head to our iPhone 8 deals page to see the available options.