The Google Pixel 4a Android smartphone falls to its lowest price yet

The Google Pixel 4a Android smartphone has dropped to a new record low price of £279 at Amazon this week. This deal saves you £70 compared to the original price of £349.

The Google Pixel 4a has jumped between the previous record low price of £300 and the original price a few times over the last few months. So the new record low price, that saves you an extra £21, stands out as a great deal this week.

Google is known for producing high quality, budget devices with its Pixel line, and the Google Pixel 4a is no exception. Paying just £279 for an OLED screen is a great deal in itself but this Android smartphone offers much more. You get three years of free OS and security updates with the phone so your data is protected at all times.

It's worth noting that this isn't the 5G model, however you'll find plenty of Google Pixel 4a 5G deals available right now if you're after speedy cellular access, a bigger screen and battery and faster processor.

Google Pixel 4a Android smartphone: £349 £279 at Amazon

Save £70 - This deal offers the cheapest price we have ever seen for the Google Pixel 4a. The compact, Android smartphone is available for just £279, whereas previously we only saw this model dropping down to £300 during sales periods. The impressive camera and three years of security updates are also excellent value at this price.

This light and compact smartphone boasts a camera with live HDR+, high resolution zoom and Night Sight that takes high quality photos at any time of day. Worried about storing all those photos? The huge 128GB storage will ensure you have ample memory for all of your photography, video and application needs.

