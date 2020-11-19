The Fitbit Ionic is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon for Black Friday

The Fitbit Ionic smartwatch is its lowest price ever at Amazon right now – just £149.99 in the early Black Friday sale. That's £100 off the RRP, and £50 less than you'll find it anywhere else right now.

Black Friday itself is still a few days away, but the deals have started in earnest at Amazon, and this is offer is one of the best Fitbit offers we've seen so far.

Fitbit Ionic | £249.99 £149.99 at Amazon (save £100)

This is the best price we've seen for the Fitbit Ionic at Amazon, and we reckon it's unlikely to be beaten on Black Friday itself. This GPS fitness watch features all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, contactless payments, and storage for 300 songs.

The Fitbit Ionic was the first Fitbit to feature on-board GPS, meaning it can tracks your walks, runs and rides without the need to carry your phone. It also offers all-day heart rate monitoring, call and text notifications, and storage for up to 300 songs. There are contactless payments via Fitbit Pay (though only if your bank is one of those supported). You can also use it on Transport for London (TfL) services.

Battery life isn't the longest, at up to four days, but plugging it in to charge a couple of times a week isn't too much of a hardship, especially at this price.

If the Ionic isn't quite the device you're looking for, don't worry – we're expecting to see more deals across Fitbit's whole range over the next few days. That includes not just older models, but also the newly launched Fitbit Inspire 2 and Fitbit Versa 3, both of which received big discounts on Amazon Prime Day.

We'll be rounding up all of the best deals from Argos, Currys, Amazon and John Lewis throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so stick with TechRadar to make sure you don't miss out.

