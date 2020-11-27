The best YouTube camera drops to its lowest price in Black Friday camera deal

What's the best YouTube camera you can buy for someone who's just starting their new channel? Right now, we think it's the Sony ZV-1 – and this compact vlogging camera has just become even better value thanks to a Black Friday price drop.

With its new $100/£100 discount, the Sony ZV-1 has further cemented its position as our top pick for new YouTubers who want smartphone-beating video quality. (Not in the US or UK? You can find the best compact camera deals in your region further down this page).

The main reasons for this are the camera's class-leading autofocus, bright 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 lens, and essential design touches like its side-flipping screen and 3.5mm microphone port.

The ZV-1 also has a 1-inch sensor, which is bigger than the ones in today's flagship smartphones and, together with that autofocus, makes it a cinch to record high-quality YouTube videos with professional-looking background blur and rock-solid focus.

Sony ZV-1 vlogging camera $798 $698 at Amazon

The ZV-1 is the best YouTube camera around right now, particularly for beginners who want point-and-shoot simplicity with impressive video quality. It combines top-class autofocus with a bright lens, and has a handy side-flipping screen to help you frame shots when talking to camera.View Deal

Sony ZV-1 vlogging camera £699 £599 at Currys

The best compact vlogging camera you can buy, the Sony ZV-1 only arrived in May but has already been given a £100 price cut in this excellent Currys deal. It combines a bright 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 lens, superb autofocus and a pocketable design with a side-flipping screen. Know someone who wants to start a YouTube channel? Get them this camera.View Deal

In our Sony ZV-1 review we said: "The Sony ZV-1 is the most powerful pocket vlogging camera you can buy right now. It takes the best video features of the Sony RX100 series, including its class-leading autofocus system, and combines them with design tweaks that make it ideal for shooting YouTube videos at home or on the move".

The camera's 3.5mm microphone port means it's also pretty easy to add high-quality audio to match the video quality. We were pretty impressed by the ZV-1's three-capsule internal microphone, which captures more impressive audio than most compact cameras. You also get a windshield bundled with the microphone for recording outdoors in windy conditions.

But if you want to take the audio up another notch, you have the option of investing in an external microphone – and our pick for beginners is the affordable Rode VideoMicro. It's small, slots into the camera's hotshoe and when combined with the Sony ZV-1 makes an excellent compact vlogging setup. You can find the best Black Friday deals on the VideoMicro below.

Rode VideoMicro $59 $54 at Walmart

This compact, all-metal microphone is the perfect partner for the ZV-1, if you looking to boost its audio quality even more. It plugs into the camera's 3.5mm jack and sits in its hotshoe, and capture impressive directional audio for such an affordable little mic.View Deal

Rode VideoMicro $59 £42 at Amazon

Rode's ultra-compact condenser microphone is now even cheaper at Amazon, making it a superb little accessory for cameras like the Sony ZV-1. It has an all-metal body, is powered by the camera and captures excellent directional audio that focuses on the sound coming in front of the camera.View Deal

