The best UK Nintendo Switch deal gets you a Mario Kart 8 bundle for £251

Cyber Monday may have ended, but that doesn't mean the Nintendo Switch deals are over. In fact, for UK residents, this is one of the best deals of the entire Black Friday/Cyber Monday period – you can get a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for just £251 with a discount code, courtesy of our friends at GamesRadar. (If you're not in the UK scroll to the bottom of the page to see the best Nintendo Switch deals were you are.)



It's a bit of a lengthy process, though, so bear with us while we explain it.

Here's how you get the deal. Go to the Nintendo Catalogue page now, then add the catalogue to your basket. Click 'View Basket', and add the code NINCAT to your order. Click 'Checkout Securely Now', at which point you'll enter your Nintendo Store account login (sign up if you haven't already). The catalogue will show up as free. Click 'standard delivery', and you'll get your catalogue in 2-3 days for no charge.

When it arrives, it'll come with an exclusive one-time 10% discount code. Add the Switch deal below to your basket, then apply the discount code to your cart to take the price down to £251.99. Note that we're not sure exactly how long the bundle below will last before stocks run out, but you can use the discount code on the entire range of items at Nintendo's store – and if you do get this deal you can add more games if you want to.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle: £279.99 £251.99 at Nintendo UK Store

This new Switch bundle includes the improved-battery model of the console, for a healthy £21 off. There's a process to go through, though. Use the code NINCAT to get this Nintendo catalogue sent to your door for free, and it'll come with a 10% discount code, which you can use to make this saving. Note, though, that thisView Deal

The upshot is that you'll save £21, which is a nice discount – and considering the RRP on the Switch is usually £279.99 without any games, the addition of one of the best games on the system is a real bonus. It requires a little bit of waiting, but the discount is well worth it. Note that this discount is only available to UK residents.



If you're not in the UK you can see today's best Switch deals where you are below.