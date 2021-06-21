The best power bank and phone accessory deals this Amazon Prime Day

Anyone planning to spend their summer enjoying some newfound freedom out of doors should take a close look at today's Prime Day deals on phone accessories. We've spotted some impressive deals on power banks, wireless chargers, charging stands and gaming accessories for keeping your smartphone at optimal performance throughout your day.

Most of the deals are for Anker and Samsung devices, thanks partly to Amazon banning Aukey and RAVPower for a pay-for-reviews scheme. You can trust the branded tech below to work well, and for the reviews and ratings for these devices to be more reliable.

Even better, most of the deals are substantial, saving somewhere between 30 and 69 percent in most cases. But they all end by midnight PT tonight, so don't dawdle in choosing your favorite. Let's dive into the deals, starting with US accessory deals followed by UK deals.

(Live outside of the US or UK? Scroll down to the bottom for deals in your region).

Today's best US power bank and phone accessory deals on Prime Day

Razer Kishi mobile gaming controller for Android: $99.99 $69 on Amazon

Save nearly $15 on the Razer Kishi gaming controller for Android phones with this Amazon Prime Day deal. The Kishi separates to fit around many Android smartphones (a la the Nintendo Switch) or snaps together to use as a standalone controller. It connects directly to the phone via USB-C port, so it has less latency than a Bluetooth controller.

Razer Kishi mobile gaming controller for iOS: $84 $69 on Amazon

Save nearly $15 on the Razer Kishi gaming controller for iPhones with this Amazon Prime Day deal. The Kishi separates to fit around many iPhone models (a la the Nintendo Switch) or snaps together to use as a standalone controller. It connects directly to the phone via USB-C port, so it has less latency than a Bluetooth controller.

We rated the Razer Kishi as one of the best mobile gamepads when playing your favorite mobile or cloud-streamed games. It fits most phones, is comfortable to hold, and runs off of your phone's power, so you won't need to charge it separately. Once you're done gaming, you take your phone out and collapse it down into a more travel-sized device.

We don't see deals on the Kishi very often, and it's certainly worth buying at this price. Just make sure you buy the correct version for your operating system.

Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim: $61.08 $39.09 at Amazon

The Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim packs both 45W and 18W USB-C ports along with two USB-A ports, so it supports all sorts of devices and allows you to juice up four devices at once, all in an ultra-slim form factor. It's also a real bargain right now, coming in at a 36% discount for Prime Day, so it can be yours for just $39.09.

Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless: $49.98 $32.49 at Amazon

The Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless Portable Charger is available at a significant 35% discount for Prime Day, bringing the price down to $32.49. For that you're getting a device that supports up to 18W wired charging or 10W wireless charging - and this is truly wireless, with 10,000mAh of power to distribute.

Anker Powerhouse 100: $159.41 $109.99 at Amazon

If you need serious portable charging potential then the Anker Powerhouse 100 is for you, and now's the time to buy, as it's reduced by 31% currently, bringing the price down by almost $50. The Powerhouse 100 can charge four gadgets at once from its massive 27,000mAh capacity, and it includes a 45W USB-C port, two USB-A ports, and a 100W AC outlet.

Anker PowerCore 26800: $65.56 $39.99 at Amazon

At 26,800mAh, the Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger has enough battery to charge most phones six times over and most tablets at least twice. It's packed full of ports too, with three USB ones and two micro USB ones, and at $39.99 for Prime Day it's available at a 39% reduction.

Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0: $79.39 $38.90 at Amazon

The Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand keeps your phone stood up in an ideal viewing position while charging it, and it's compatible with select iPhones as well as select Samsung Galaxy handsets. This stylish charger also includes a fan, for safer and more efficient charging, and right now you can get it at a massive 51% discount, as you'll pay just $38.90.

Samsung Convertible Wireless Charger: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

This convertible wireless charger lets you juice up your Galaxy phone or iPhone in portrait or landscape orientation, so it won't interfere with movie marathons or video calls. It's down to $34.99 for Amazon Prime Day, which is a decent 30% discount.

Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charger Pad: $49.97 $19.99 at Amazon

This Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charger Pad is down to just $19.99 for Amazon Prime Day - a 60% discount off its standard price. For that, you're getting up to 9W of wireless charging power, and this isn't limited to just Samsung phones. It works with other Android handsets, iPhones, and even Galaxy Buds and Samsung smartwatches.

You'll rarely find any of the above products at a lower price, so consider carefully what you need. If you need a power bank, take each bank's mAh battery capacity and divide it by your phone battery's mAh rating to see how many times it can recharge it.

Keep in mind as well that higher mAh ratings typically equate to thicker, heavier power banks, so larger ones likely won't fit inside of a pocket.

Higher wattage or USB-C ports will typically translate into faster recharging, but your phone must be capable of accepting the higher wattage. Double-check your device's capabilities before you buy a fast-charging power bank, because your phone may still recharge slowly, making this tech superfluous. The same obviously applies to whether or not your phone supports wireless charging.

Today's best UK power bank and phone accessory deals on Prime Day

Charmast 26800mAh Power Bank: £69.99 £21.66 at Amazon

This power bank might not be from a big name but it's big on charge, with 26,800mAh of power, plus numerous port types including USB, USB-C, Lightning and micro USB, so you can juice up almost any gadget with it. It's available at a 69% discount for Prime Day, saving you a massive £48.33 off the retail price.

Anker PowerCore Essential 20000: £29.99 £20.99 at Amazon

The Anker PowerCore 26800mAh Portable Charger is down to just £20.99 for Amazon Prime Day, saving you £9.99 off the full price. It has enough capacity to charge most phones six times over and it supports high-speed charging for three devices at once, all while maintaining a compact and lightweight build which makes it ideal for travelling with.

Anker PowerCore Essential 20000: £34.99 £20.99 at Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 Portable Charger is available at a £14 discount for Prime Day, bringing the price down to just £20.99. For that sliver of cash you get a durable power bank with a selection of ports, so it can power up any and all of your gadgets.

Anker PowerWave Pad: £18.99 £9.99 at Amazon

The Anker PowerWave Pad is a sleek wireless charger with support for iPhones, Android phones and wireless earbuds. With up to 10W of power, plus the ability to charge through cases, this should suit all your wireless charging needs, and it's a bit of a bargain on Prime Day at just £9.99, saving you £9.

Samsung Wireless Fast Charger Duo Pad: £89.99 £45 at Amazon

Keep two Qi-enabled devices charged simultaneously with Samsung's 5W Duo Pad, currently 50% off for Prime Day. It supports Fast Charging 2.0 for compatible Samsung devices, and will let you keep your phone and smartwatch/ Galaxy Buds/ another phone charged with just one outlet.

Samsung Wireless Trio Charger: £89.99 £45 at Amazon

Also 50% off and saving you £44.99 on the retail price, this Trio Charger takes up more room than the Duo but helps you keep that third device charged overnight. With standard 5W charging and 7.5W fast-charging for compatible devices, this charger makes it easy to keep all your mobile tech charged at the same time.

More power bank and phone accessory deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for power banks, mobile gamepads, wireless chargers and other phone accessories from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

