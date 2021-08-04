Black Friday electric scooter deals: will you ride off with a bargain this year?

As quite a new tech in most countries, and not even fully legal in some, it's hard to analyze the historic Black Friday trends of the vehicle sector, but we're going to do our best based on what's happened before.

When the Black Friday deals roll around on November 26 (or very likely before, as some retailers start their sales way in advance), will likely see some electric scooter sales rolled out too, at least from some of the bigger brands and retailers.

Over last year's Black Friday season, we saw quite a few discounts on e-scooters in the US, and a fair few in the UK too, but Prime Day earlier in 2021 brought far fewer, so any guess at the Black Friday deals right now just that - a guess.

With laws, regulations and reception to electric scooters lightening up in various countries around the world, we'd like to see lots more deals on the eco-friendly vehicles for Black Friday 2021, especially since our list of the best e-scooters has been changing quite a bit with top new models over the past year.

Black Friday electric scooter deals: FAQs

Where will the best Black Friday electric scooter deals be found? While general retailers often rule the roost for Black Friday deals, we actually find the specialist shops are better for electric scooters, and these can be specific depending on your nation or state. Right now, before Black Friday, we'd recommend looking up local shops near you that sell electric scooters, and keeping tabs on these retailers' websites during the sales period - this might be the best place to find a discount. Some online shops also sell electric scooters, especially the websites for bigger retail brands, and these might be worth checking out too for some big price cuts.

When will the best e-scooter Black Friday deals start in 2021? We often see the smaller electric scooter stores start their Black Friday sales the week before Black Friday itself, so in the run-up to the dark weekend, it's worth checking around. The bigger shops will likely start their discounts over the weekend itself, and we might see some new deals unveiled for Cyber Monday on November 29, so it's definitely worth keeping your eyes out. At TechRadar we'll be covering the best electric scooter Black Friday deals, so bookmark this web page for updates over the sales season.

Should I buy an electric scooter in the Black Friday sales?

If you've been weighing up buying an electric scooter, the Black Friday deals might be pushing you towards picking one up, but we'd urge you to check out electric scooter laws in your country before you even think about the deals.

Once you know you can legally ride your electric scooter, it's also important to ask yourself why you need it. If you're looking for a commuter vehicle and need something now, there's no point in waiting for the Black Friday sales - you should get on the road now!

If you're just looking for a scooter for fun, whether it's for the occasional ride to get the air, or for non-urgent journeys, Black Friday will likely bring some good discounts so you may as well wait.

Last year's Cyber Monday e-scooter deals in the US

Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter with External Battery: $769.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $270 – Segway-Ninebot e-scooters are among the best commute-cutting transportation alternatives on the market. This e-kick scooter has an extra external battery, making it longer lasting than its rivals. In fact, it can last you up to 28 miles at 18.6 mph. It's foldable too, so you can take it on the train or bus when you need to.

Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Kick Scooter: $699.00 $579.99 at Amazon

Save $129 – Among Segway's best performing e-scooters right now, the Max Electric Kick Scooter is cheaper than ever, giving you more than $150 in savings. It has a long-lasting battery life for longer-distant travel, taking you up to 24.9 miles at its top speed of 18.6mph. It also has a hill climb of 20%, which is pretty impressive for a 700W scooter.



Razor E Prime III Folding Electric Scooter: $399.99 $339.00 at Walmart

Save $60 – For shorter distances, you need not spend a lot. This folding e-scooter from Razor can take you up to 15 miles at 18 mph for much less. Give your feet a break, and ride it instead if work isn't too far or when your on your way to the subway station.

Razor E Prime Folding Adult Electric Commute Scooter: $398.00 $263.99 at Walmart

Save $134 – With adjustable handlebars and a dual-breaking system (hand and foot activated), this Razor e-scooter is best for beginners. For nifty features, it's got a battery level indicator so you can check quickly if it's got enough juice for your trip. While this isn't great for long-distant commutes at only 10miles per charge at 15 mph, it's great for quick trips at the store or market.

Segway Ninebot eKickScooter ZING E8: $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $30 – What kid wants a bike when e-scooters are a lot more fun – not to mention, easier to use and stow? This Zing E8 model from Segway even comes in fun colors, the pink and blue of which are $30 cheaper. It's got heft to it too, in terms of power, lasting up to 6.3 miles. For the kids' safety, of course, it only runs at 8.7mph top speed.

Bird One Electric Scooter: $1,299.99 $799.99 @ BestBuy

Save $500 – It's true: the e-scooter rental brand makes its own personal e-scooters, and they're down to almost 40%. That's some deep discount, especially on a pricier e-scooter. This beautiful looking green transport comes with a 15% hill climb, which is impressive, as well as 25-mile battery life and 18mph top speed.



Segway Ninebot KickScooter Air T15 Electric Scooter: $699.99 $564.00 at B&H Photo

Save $135 – One of the lightest e-scooters on the market, this funky-looking one from Segway weighs only 23.2 lb. That's easily up to 15lbs lighter than Segway's Max. Granted, this only has 9 miles on it for a full charge, and tops at 12.4mph. However, it's perfect for those looking for something to go to the grocery store or the nearest subway stop with.

Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Kick Scooter: $589.00 $379.99 at Amazon

Save $209 – Short commutes have never been this smooth. This lightweight and foldable e-scooter from Segway has an electric and mechanical brake system, and can take you up to 15.5 miles at 15.5mph top speed. It's expandable too, if later on you want to invest in an additional battery so you can travel up to 28 miles at 18.6mph.

Hiboy S2 Pro Electric Scooter: $549.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $100 – Offering a more affordable alternative to long-range e-scooters, this S2 Pro from Hiboy is even cheaper this Black Friday. It boasts a top speed of 19mph and a battery life to last you up to 25miles. It even has a downhill and braking regenerative battery so you can recycle that spent energy back into your battery.

Hiboy S2 Lite Electric Scooter: $299.99 $269.99 at Amazon

Save $30 – Looking for an e-scooter for your teens? This one from Hiboy travels up to 10.6 miles at 13 mph at top speed. It's just the ticket for your teens to travel to school or at a friend's house safely. It even has a four-light system to make sure they get home without incident after sundown.

Last year's Cyber Monday e-scooter deals in the UK

Iconbit Unisex-Youth Unicorn Electric Scooter: £139.99 £104.99 at Amazon

Save $35 – The kids will love finding this e-scooter under the tree on Christmas day. Safe with only up to 9 km at top speed, this electric scooter from Iconbit will give them 30 minutes of riding fun. Plus, it charges in just two hours, so they won't have to wait too long between rides.

Urban Commuter Folding Electronic Scooter: £219.99 £169.99 at Amazon

Save £50 – Both kids and adults will have fun going around in this affordable e-scooter from Urban Commuter. It isn't for super long-range travel, but it offers a decent 25km/h top speed and a 20km range.