The Apple AirPods Max have just got their biggest discount yet

The Apple AirPods Max are usually a frighteningly expensive bit of kit. This latest offer at Amazon, though, sees the premium set of noise-cancelling headphones drop to their lowest price yet.

Strangely, only two of the five colour variations have been given the full discount right now. That's the Sky Blue and Space Gray versions. Both of these would usually cost a whopping £549, but you can pick up either pair for £402. That's nearly a £150 saving and the cheapest they've ever been. Before this, the best price we saw was £479, so you can see just how significant this latest deal is on the AirPods Max.

You can also find a price cut on the Green colour as part of this week's Amazon deals, but it's slightly less than the other two as they currently come in at £413.99. That's still a respectable £135 saving – especially for the first price drop they've ever been given.

Although they are very pricey, the AirPods Max are still some of the best noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones you can buy. You get powerful high-quality audio, healthy battery life of up to 20 hours and comfortable memory foam earcups that'll give you the best experience when blasting out all your favourite tunes.

Clearly, they are considerably more expensive than the in-ear AirPods but audiophiles will appreciate the greater noise cancellation and improved listening experience from the over-ear design.

Save £147 – The AirPods Max have never been this low before so now's the time to buy while you can save almost £150. We'd usually only expect these sorts of discounts over Black Friday. Sure, they're still not exactly cheap at £402, but for Apple's most premium set of noise-cancelling headphones, you won't find a better deal right now.

Save £145 – The price cut on the Space Gray version of the AirPods Max is near identical but, for some reason, a couple of quid less. Still, that's an excellent £145 saving from the usual price of £549. Again, this is the cheapest we've seen this colour variation of Apple's high-end noise-cancelling headphones.

Save £135 – If green is your favourite colour then you only need to spend £10 more to get this shade of AirPods Max. It's the first significant discount this colour has ever been given as they've been no less than £539 since launch almost a year ago. A rare reduction, then, that you'll want to snap up fast.

