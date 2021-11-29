The 5 best broadband deals of Black Friday are still available - but not for long

For yet another year running, Black Friday broadband deals didn't disappoint. We've seen a TalkTalk offer that may just be the best we've ever witnessed and Virgin Media throw a free TV into the mix.

But with Cyber Monday 2021 proceeding quickly to a close, you'll have to be quick to reap the benefit of these discounts. A few of our favourites come to an end tonight, and from there the pickings become slimmer and slimmer.

So less chat, more broadband deals. See our curated list of the five best internet plans you can still sign up to now...

Best broadband deals of Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2021

TalkTalk Fibre 65 Broadband: 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | FREE activation | £20 per month + £70 voucher TalkTalk Fibre 65 Broadband: 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | FREE activation | £20 per month + £70 voucher

TalkTalk's Fibre 65 broadband plan is an all-round fantastic option, standing out as the best Black Friday fibre broadband plan this year. Here you only pay £20 a month but get speeds averaging 67Mb - easily one of the cheapest prices for that kind of speed. On top of that, you'll also get a £70 voucher with this deal (see below on details of how to claim), that can be spent at Amazon, M&S, Tesco or as a debit card. Ends Wednesday, December 1

Virgin Bigger Bundle + Movies | 18 months | 362Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 200+ channels | £35 activation Virgin Bigger Bundle + Movies | 18 months | 362Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 200+ channels | £35 activation | £59 a month + free 43" 4K TV

Virgin's Bigger Bundle plan is a great fit for film fans. In addition to some of the UK's fastest internet speeds, the Virgin TV 360 box (to pause, rewind and record), almost 200 premium TV stations, you get all 12 Sky Cinema channels, and a FREE 4K TV to watch them all on. Or choose to upgrade to packages with sport channels and faster speeds. Ends Monday, November 29

BT Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | PAYG calls | FREE delivery | Free for first 3 months, then £28.99/pm BT Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | PAYG calls | FREE delivery | Free for first 3 months, then £28.99/pm

One of BT's cheapest deals, BT Fibre 1 is a great choice for those wanting this popular internet provider on a tighter budget. With this deal, you won't pay a penny for your first 3 months. After that, your bills will come in at just £28.99 a month. That will land you speeds averaging 50Mb. Ends Thursday, December 2

Vodafone Vodafone Superfast 2: 24 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | FREE activation | £20 a month

Look familiar? This is almost identical to the TalkTalk deal above, but this one doesn't have that all-important gift card. For anybody trying to lock in a bargain monthly cost for as long as possible, however, the longer contract Vodafone is offering may just appeal. Ends Monday, November 29

Hyperoptic 30Mb | 24 months | Avg. speed 30Mb| FREE delivery | £17.99/pm Hyperoptic 30Mb | 24 months | Avg. speed 30Mb| FREE delivery | £17.99/pm

Hyperoptic is not exactly a very readily available provider of internet, only being available in select areas of the country. However, if you can get it where you live, this is a pretty fantastic offer. You'll only pay £17.99 a month but for that price, you'll get fibre broadband speeds averaging 30Mb. Ends Monday, November 29

How to claim your TalkTalk gift card

In order to qualify for TalkTalk's gift card, you need to place your order by midnight this Sunday night (November 28).

After that, there is a bit of waiting... TalkTalk says that the voucher will be sent out by email up to 90 days after your order date. So we're afraid you won't have the chance to use it for any Amazon Black Friday deals this year.

Once it lands in your inbox, there's a 150 day time limit on using. And it probably goes without saying that no vouchers will be sent out on orders that are cancelled.

