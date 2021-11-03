Tesco Mobile's Black Friday sale has landed with cheap iPhone and Samsung deals

Now that we've entered November, the race to Black Friday has kicked into full gear. A number of retailers have launched their sales early and one of those promotions comes from Tesco Mobile.

The big-name retailer has launched an array of mobile phone deals and SIM plans with Black Friday pricing, offering discounts for everyone and even bigger savings for those with Clubcards.

The standout offers are on the iPhone XR and iPhone 12 Pro Max for Apple fans, and for Android, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy S20 FE. Just need a SIM plan? There's a big data plan on offer too, with 60GB for only £15 a month.

It is worth noting that while these Tesco offers are some of the cheapest prices around right now, they will tie you in for a full 36-month contract. That's either a blessing or a problem depending on how often you like to change smartphones!

* Some of the below prices are for Clubcard holders but Tesco also has fantastic non-Clubcard prices for Black Friday.

These Tesco Mobile phone deals in full:

Image iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract | FREE upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £49.99pm

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has fallen in price since the release of the iPhone 13 series and now it's a great choice for flagship specs. If you're a Clubcard holder, you can get unlimited data, calls, and texts for only £49.99 a month with Tesco which is a brilliant price. If you don't have a Clubcard, 25GB is available for £44.49 a month instead. View Deal

Image iPhone XR: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract FREE upfront | 12GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £24.99pm

Another great price for those holding a Clubcard. The iPhone XR has now been discontinued by Apple but it remains a fantastic device. With this deal, you'll get a comfortable 12GB of data for £24.99 a month. If you don't have a Clubcard, Tesco can also do an increased 25GB of data for only £25.99 a month instead - arguably the better option. View Deal

Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract FREE upfront | 6GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £29.99pm

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a device bringing folding features to an affordable price point, something Tesco has really embodied here. With this deal, you'll get the nearly £1000 smartphone for only £29.99 a month. That comes with 6GB of data making this easily one of the best prices on this device yet. View Deal

Image Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract FREE upfront | 25GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £24.99pm

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE came out a year ago but remains a fantastic choice from Samsung. With this deal, you'll get 25GB of data for only £24.99 a month and, you don't need a Clubcard to get it. That's a very affordable price for that much data. View Deal

Image Tesco SIM | 12-month contract | 60GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15/pm for Clubcards or £17.50pm without

On top of the phone contract discounts Tesco has, there are also some Black Friday SIM only deals. This SIM will land you 60GB of data on a 12 month contract and, if you're a Clubcard holder, you'll only pay £15 a month for it. If you don't have a Clubcard, it will be £17.50 a month. View Deal

How does a 36 month contract work?

Tesco Mobile is often able to offer some of the cheapest mobile phone deals around, but this is mainly due to its 36 month contracts. At its base, this is just exactly what it sounds like - a three year plan.

But, while some might find a 36 month contract to be a bit heavy on commitment, for others it will be perfect. You'll get the same cheap bills for three years and when your contract ends, you can upgrade, go somewhere else for your phone or keep the phone and just pay for your data allowance which will only cost you a few quid a month.