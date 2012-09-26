Sky+ adds Catch Up TV to on-demand EPG

A shiny new tab for all you Sky Plussers

It's not quite a backwards EPG, but Sky has added a Catch Up TV tab to its Sky+ on-demand portal.

The 7-day catch up service will start appearing in users' On Demand areas from today, with Sky's own programming joined by ITV Player and Demand 5.

Also coming to the new Catch Up TV zone are BBC iPlayer in autumn and 4OD in early 2013.

There are no extra charges for the recap service, with the only proviso being that your box will need to be connected to a broadband router as the on-demand programmes are delivered via the internet.

It's not just the Sky+ box and software that are getting a reboot; the Sky+ iPad app also went live this morning, incorporating Zeebox's social skills as well as swipable touchscreen channel control.

The Sky+ app is available from the iOS app store now and is free to Sky+ customers.