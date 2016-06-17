LG's mosquito repelling TV helps fight disease

In a world full of similarly spec'd TVs the LG 32LH520D, designed and manufactured in India, is truly unique.

While other series in LG's 2016 lineup focus on high dynamic range (HDR) and 4K capabilities, the 520D focuses on preventing mosquito-borne epidemics like malaria, West Nile virus, and dengue and yellow fever.

LG's latest set achieves this through ultrasonic sound waves – a safer alternative to the chemical solutions Indian families typically use in the home.

The ultrasonic sound waves, which are imperceptible to human ears, act as a sort of sound barrier that prevents insects from getting within a certain range of the TV.

Outside of the anti-mosquito properties, the 32LH520D has even more functionality for the Indian market including Cricket Mode, which enhances audio clarity and motion rate; Bollywood Mode, which selects the right sound EQ for the Indian movie content; and offers menu settings in 13 different dialects including Hindi, Bengali, Urdu and Punjabi.

The 32LH520D is only available in India for the time-being and costs Rs.26500, or about $395/£275.