How to watch the Mayweather vs Pacquiao fight from the comfort of your own home

You know the rules: Two fighters go in, one fighter comes out. I mean, well, both fighters come out but only one wins. I guess. I don't know, sports are weird.

But if you've got fight fever for the Mayweather vs Pacquiao bout on Saturday, May 2, here's the best ways to watch the brawl without ever leaving the comfort of your living room:

HBO: If you haven't signed up for HBO Now, now might be a good time. It had three of Pacquiao's classic fights available to stream before the big match on Saturday. HBO will start showing the event on its Inside HBO Boxing program - i.e. pay-per-view - starting at 9 pm ET, 6 pm PT. The main event's first punches are slated to be thrown at 8 pm PT, or 4 am in the UK, though boxing matches typically don't begin right at their billed start time.

Showtime: Home Box Office competitor Showtime will have its own showing of the fight available on Saturday night as well. The only catch is it's also a pay-per-view event. No freebies on this one, folks.

ESPN: While it's not as good as watching the fight itself, ESPN will offer a small window into the event through its seminal show, SportsCenter, which will be live at the MGM Grand Casino in Las Vegas. You'll catch highlights as well as some of the more key moments in the match.

See: All of the new Apple TV rumored features

Sky Sports (UK): Fight fans from across the pond can catch the main event starting at 4 a.m. Sunday morning on Sky for £19.95 on pay-per-view.

Protip: Watching the fight at home costs $100, however splitting the cost of the pay-per-view with friends is a good way to avoid taking a financial beating.