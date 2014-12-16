LG connects the dots with new Quantum Dot 4K Ultra HD TV line

LG has announced a new lineup of 4K Ultra HD LCD TVs with "Quantum Dot" technology that the company says improves a variety of color factors.

Specifically this quantum dot tech "will offer a wider color palette and improved color saturation" compared with other LCD sets, reads a press release from LG.

LG says the TVs use nano-sized crystal "dots" that emit different colors depending on their size, and a film of these quantum dots laid over the LCD backlight improves picture color reproduction rate by more than 30%.

They also reportedly improve the sets' overall brightness, LG claims.

LG will also offer a variety of 4K OLED TVs in 2015, and these LCD will "complement" them. LG's promised we'll see more of them at CES 2015, so watch out come January.