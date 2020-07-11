TalkTalk and Plusnet have got the best fibre broadband deals in the UK right now

Taking time out this weekend to pick the perfect broadband deal for your home? This can usually be a daunting task with a host of different options - but right now, those looking for fibre have two choices standing taller than everything else.

This duo of choices come from TalkTalk and Plusnet. For those on a budget, Plusnet will be the obvious choice with the UK's cheapest price on fibre internet. And for those willing to spend a bit more, TalkTalk is offering some top value on even faster fibre speeds.

Both offer market-leading prices for the speeds on offer (we wouldn't be talking about them if they didn't!) and are big name brands with excellent service - but they also throw in added incentive of vouchers or Mastercards as well.

So the only question you just need to answer is how fast you want your internet and if you're willing to pay more for that upgrade. We've listed these two cheap broadband deals below.

Fibre broadband deals: see the other fast internet plans in the UK today

Plusnet and TalkTalk's fibre broadband deals:

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £21.99 per month | FREE activation | £50 reward card

The cheaper of the two packages. Go with Plusnet and you'll be rewarded with speeds averaging 36Mb for just £21.99 a month. While that is already one of the best prices around for fibre, it does get better. Plusnet is also throwing in a £50 reward card, effectively bringing your price down way below the competition.

View Deal

TalkTalk Superfast Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 67Mb average speed | PAYG calls | £25.95 per month | FREE activation | £80 voucher

Want faster speeds and willing to pay more to get them? TalkTalk's Superfast fibre plan costs £25.95 a month while providing you with speeds averaging 67Mb. On top of that, TalkTalk is currently throwing in an £80 voucher to Amazon.co.uk, M&S, Giftcloud or Tesco.

View Deal