Strong's new cheap 4K streaming box looks great – but we’ve seen better

A new streaming box has entered the UK market for under £60, but while it seems cheap you might be able to do better.

The Strong Leap-S1 uses an Android TV 10 Interface to provide you with access to over 5,000 streaming apps – including popular picks like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus – and supports HDR10+, so you can watch some of your favourite shows in the best possible quality.

It does all of this for just £59.99 – when you apply the £10-off coupon currently available on Amazon – which sounds like a great deal. But before you take the plunge you might want to take a look at the competition.

Take Google’s Chromecast with Google TV for example. It costs the same in the UK at £59.99, and comes with all the same features as the Strong streaming box, with 4K video, Google Stadia and HDR10+ support.

The Chromecast takes things one step further though, and packs in Dolby Vision support so you can get the most out of Netflix’s video platform among others.

Alternatively, if you aren’t so bothered about playing Google Stadia (we can’t blame you) then you might want to snap up an even better deal with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K or the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

These streaming dongles come in with an RRP of £49.99 and £54.99 respectively, making them the cheapest option of the bunch, but still pack in support for 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos.

If you’re embedded into the Amazon Echo ecosystem you can even hook up your Amazon Echo speakers with these Fire TV devices, to create an immersive home theater system – totally wireless, and all controllable with Alexa.

The Strong Leap-S1 isn’t a bad streaming box by any stretch, but you can do better if you’re looking to upgrade your 4K TV or 4K projector with a streaming box.

Just because it’s not an instantly recognisable brand that doesn’t mean you’ll be snagging a bargain – but it’s always worth checking out the more high-profile competition, as you might actually be able to snag a better deal.