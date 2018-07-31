Sony’s new TV range has a dedicated Netflix viewing mode

Sony has announced a new range of televisions, the Master Series, in a series of live tweets from a press conference in New York today.

Sony's Twitter account introduced two new 4K television sets – the A9F and Z9F – under the Master Series branding, as a subset of the established Sony Bravia TV range.

Paying tribute to its 50-year history in the TV industry, the manufacturer called it a “milestone event” and went on to announce a surprising new feature: Netflix Calibrated Mode.

"Preserving creative intent is important not only to the storytellers but also to the viewers.. That’s why I’m so thrilled to tell you today about Netflix Calibrated Mode, available exclusively on #SonyMasterSeries TVs." Scott Mirer, VP Device Partner Ecosystem at @NetflixJuly 31, 2018

The viewing mode is exclusive to Sony’s Master Series – for now, anyway – and aims to configure the television display in “the same way creators calibrate their monitors in post-production”, bringing your viewing experience of films and shows even closer to the people who made them.

Bill Baggelaar of Sony Pictures added: "We want you at home to be able to experience a movie or TV show as the director intended & as the director saw it."

Best of the best

The A9F is Sony’s new flagship OLED TV, which promises “top-of-the-line sound quality” with its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology.

The Z9F, on the other hand, is the culmination of Sony’s LED televisions, focusing on new technologies to improve the TV’s viewing angle, color consistency and motion blur.

The two model numbers were technically leaked back in May on Sony’s own e-support page. As predicted, both make use of Sony’s new high-power X1 Ultimate processor and will come in 55- and 65-inch versions.

Keep an eye on our website for our hands-on review when it goes live later today.