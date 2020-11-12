Some of Xiaomi's best cheap phones are even cheaper in early Black Friday deals

If you're looking for one of the best affordable phones, Xiaomi's Redmi line of handsets should be on your radar, and they're seeing some pretty good discounts ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

We're seeing discounts on the Redmi 9, Redmi 9A and Redmi Note 9 Pro - some other Xiaomi and Redmi handsets have been also seen early Black Friday phone deals, but the ones we've listed below are the best.

So if you're on the lookout for a new smartphone, and just need a serviceable device that won't let you down - or you know someone who is - maybe one of these deals will be perfect for you.

These are deals from Amazon UK - if you're not in the UK, scroll down, as we've got prices in your regions too.

Xiaomi Redmi deals

Xiaomi Redmi 9A 2GB/32GB: £99 £79 at Amazon

This is the most budget Redmi phone you can find, and it's probably best for people who really don't use their phone much thanks to that low storage. It does have a massive battery and a big HD+ screen, so you won't be disappointed by it thanks to this low price.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 3GB/32GB: £139 £99 at Amazon

The Redmi 9 has four rear cameras, a 6.53-inch HD+ screen, a massive 5,020mAh battery and a processor that's good for its price. As with all Redmi phones it works well for its specs, especially in the battery life deparment. This deal is on the lower-spec 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage version of the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 4GB/64GB: £159 £127 at Amazon

If you like the sound of the Redmi 9 but think 32GB storage won't be enough, maybe this deal is better for you, as it doubles that up to 64GB for £30 more. The RAM boost might make it a bit better for gaming too.



XIaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 6GB/128GB: £269 £215 at Amazon

The Note 9 Pro is the best Xiaomi Redmi phone of the year with its big 6.67-inch FHD+ display, it has four rear cameras with a 64MP main, there's a massive 5,020mAh battery with snappy 33W charging, and the Snapdragon 720G chipset is great for the price too. It's one of the best budget phones out there and this price makes it even more tempting.

This list covers a few bases in the 'affordable phone' market. The Redmi 9A, and to an extent the Redmi 9, are great for people who aren't exactly phone power-users, but still need a handset for texting, emails and one or two social media apps.

If you don't use your phone much, or know a senior or youngster who needs a bare-bones phone, one these devices could suit them.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is more of a powerhouse, doing the usual Xiaomi 'thing' of offering great specs at a lower price than you'd otherwise see. From the high-res main camera to the huge battery and big screen, you're getting a lot here for your money.