Some of the UK's cheapest Samsung S21 deals are with Sky Mobile if you pre-order

Samsung has performed the big reveal, all of the specs, the design and features are out in the open and now, pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy S21 deals are live. And if you're looking to get one of these new devices on a budget, Sky Mobile could be a good place to look.

A lot of retailers have gone live with their pre-orders and Sky Mobile has stood out by offering some of the cheapest bills we've seen yet with prices going as low as £36 a month on the Galaxy S21 with no upfront costs.

Sky does have offers across all three handsets if you prefer the middle-ground S21 Plus, or even the all-out super-powered S21 Ultra. And like all of the other pre-orders live right now, you'll get a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and a Smart Tag - two new products from Samsung.

Obviously there is a reason these contracts are cheaper than average, they're part of Sky's Swap24 scheme - a 36-month tariff we've explained fully below.

Sky's best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: at Sky Mobile | Swap 24 | FREE upfront | 2GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £43 per month

The S21 Plus doesn't cost a whole lot more than the regular S21 and yet it provides a significant boost in key specs. Most noticeably you're getting a larger display and bigger battery. With this deal you're paying £43 a month while securing 2GB of data. Like the deal above, the upgrade to a higher data cap won't cost you much.

What is Swap24 from Sky Mobile?

It requires a few more grey cells to work out, but Sky Mobile's Swap24 tariff can be a great way to get your new phone. and know that you'll have the chance to upgrade later down the line.

In essence, Swap24 is a 36-month contract with the option to upgrade after 24 months. As long as you're phone is in full working order, you can return it to Sky after 24 months which will help pay off the bills of whatever shiny new handset you choose to upgrade to in two years time.

If you get to 24 months with your new S21 Ultra and decide that you want to keep it for the remainder of the contract, you can of course do that, too.

While the premise is simple, it is important to note that Sky states on their website "full working order with no physical damage".

You can also swap your phone out any time after the first 31 days, you just need to pay what's left in your contract balance after the value of your phone is taken into account.

Why go for Sky Mobile?

Looking past the obvious reason of the affordable pricing above, Sky Mobile has a few special features that make it stand out:

Roll: Don't use all of your data one month? No problem! Sky will let you roll it over into the next month. You can keep rolling data over for up to three years, perfect if there's a time where you'll need it more. You can even cash in your unused data for a range of rewards from Sky or gift it to other phones if you're on a family account.

Watch: If you're also a Sky TV customer, you can watch the Sky Go app on your mobile without using up data on your phone - perfect for train journeys.

Mix: Go for that cheaper tariff now and, if you realise later down the line that 2GB of data just isn't enough, you can change it up at any time.

Swap: Sky lets you swap your phone contract after 24 months, meaning you can upgrade to a new phone if you like. Obviously, you will need to pay for the upgraded contract price but otherwise, it is pretty simple. Just to be clear, Sky's Swap 24 plans keep you contracted in for 36 months.

What's the new Samsung Galaxy S21 range actually like?

Samsung Galaxy S21



The cheapest of the three handsets, the Samsung Galaxy S21 is mostly going to appeal to those who want to upgrade to Samsung's latest, but don't want to blow the bank.

It comes with the same advanced 5G features as both the S21 Plus and Ultra, uses a Full HD+ resolution AMOLED display and features Samsung's new and incredibly powerful Exynos 2100 processor.

However, while a number of areas have seen major changes over last year, the battery capacity is the same, the screen size is still 6.2-inches and the display is now flat instead of curved.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus



Upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and you'll get the usual offer of Samsung's Plus models - the middle-ground of specs and price. Like the S21, the Plus uses the new Exynos 2100 processor, has 5G capability and makes a number of incremental changes over last year's model.

However, unlike the S21, you'll be getting a 6.7-inch display, a 4800mAh battery and a number of other key changes.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra



As the most expensive of the three, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is not surprisingly the most powerful option by a fair distance.

The battery comes in at a mammoth 5000mAh, the screen at 6.8-inches with a WQHD AMOLED display and like its two 2021 brothers, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes packed with the new Exynos 2100 processor - Samsung's latest chip set to rival Apple's A14 Bionic.

That is all pretty impressive but the most surprising change here is that the S21 Ultra can now be paired to a Samsung S pen stylus - something you do have to buy separately.