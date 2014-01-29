Parallels updates Access for iPad with iOS7-style interface

Parallels has launched a major update to its Access for iPad app, which lets users remotely run Windows and OS X programmes as if they were native iPad apps.

The new features include a UI redesign for iOS 7, support for 11 languages, and a new single port connection designed to simplify working over corporate networks.

Windows support is now out of beta. Users can remotely connect to Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1 computers, as well as Mac computers powered by OS X Mavericks, Mountain Lion and Lion.

Users want desktop app features

Parallels also conducted a survey of Mac and iPad users, discovering that 90 per cent want fully-featured apps for iPad. 93 per cent believe fully-featured Mac and PC programmes ported to the iPad would improve their productivity.

85 per cent said they bring both a laptop and iPad on personal trips, while 60 per cent said they bring both on business trips. This shows that while tablets might be popular, they often lack the functionality of traditional devices powered by desktop operating systems.

Parallels announced new subscription prices for the product: £2.99 per month or £34.99 per year. This is cheaper than its launch price, and each subscription covers 10 computers. There is also a 14-day trial available.