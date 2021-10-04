Snap up this Nespresso coffee maker for its lowest ever price

The best coffee makers ensure you can create barista-worthy hot drinks from the comfort of your own home. However, they can be a pricey purchase so a good coffee maker deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 62% of the price of the Nespresso VertuoPlus Limited Edition coffee maker, reducing it to just £69.00 from £179.99 . This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this coffee maker, even beating the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best coffee maker deals in your region.)

Today’s best Nespresso coffee maker deal in the UK

Nespresso VertuoPlus limited edition: £179.99 £69.00 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £110 off the cost of this coffee maker, which can produce five different-sized drinks from coffee capsules. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this coffee maker and we don’t know how long it will last – so we suggest that you snap it up now. View Deal

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus limited edition reads barcodes printed on the Vertuo coffee pods, so it knows exactly how much water and pressure to use for each particular blend, which ensures a consistent cup of coffee every time. However, this does mean that the machine doesn’t support generic pods available from other retailers.



According to Nespresso, the capsule spins at up to 7,000 rotations per minute, blending ground coffee with water. And, on test, we found the machine produced smooth, rich coffee with a thick crema every time. It also offers a mess-free way to make espresso at home compared to using ground coffee. The coffee capsules are automatically ejected into a container, which can be emptied straight into the rubbish.

The Nespresso VertuoPlus limited edition comes with a 1.2 litre water tank, while the standard version holds 1.8 litres of water. However, for those that only make one or two cups of coffee each day, or prefer the smaller capacity espresso to large coffee-based drinks, this won’t be an issue. We were also impressed that the water tank is moveable, allowing you to position behind the coffee maker or to the left or right, ensuring no matter how much countertop space you have in your kitchen, it can easily be accommodated.

