SIM only deals: Vodafone's 100GB SIM only tariff is now effectively £11 a month

Mobiles.co.uk may have just secured one of the best SIM only deals when it comes to big data, offering an allowance to well and truly quench the thirst of those avidly bingeing their way through the entirety of Netflix - and then some.

The Vodafone SIM in question comes with a 100GB dose of data for effectively £11 a month in this cashback saving.

Alongside unlimited minutes and texts, as well as 5G connectivity, you'll get a total saving of £60 across the 12-month contract, bringing your monthly rate down from £16 a month to only £11.

One exceptional offer, this may very well be one of the best Vodafone deals we've seen in a while, gaining an incredible amount of data month-to-month for just over a tenner.

Find out more about this deal below. For those who want even more, there's also an equally exceptional Three SIM, if 100GB of data just isn't enough.

Unlimited data SIM only deals: see what other plans are out there

SIM only deals: Big data plans in full

Three SIM only deal from Three | 12 month contract | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16pm

100GB not going to cut it? For an extra fiver you snap up one of Three's excellent value unlimited SIM plans, also boasting 5G connectivity alongside unlimited minutes and texts. Of course, Three's tariff also comes with its Personal Hotspot feature, as well as Go Roam Around the World, allowing you to use your phone like normal across the globe.

What are the benefits of being on Vodafone?

There are a few benefits to being in a contract with Vodafone, but the most obvious is its use of VeryMe. This is a rewards app that comes with Vodafone, allowing you to receive free coffees, get discounted film tickets, enter competitions and more.

On top of that, Vodafone offers the ability to roam in 48 EU countries and over 104 other destinations (with a small extra cost). And with all Vodafone SIM and mobile plans, you'll be getting access to both 4G and 5G depending on which phone you use.