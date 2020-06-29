Save up to £672 on a wide host of powerful 5G phone deals with Vodafone

Getting a 5G phone can often be expensive, but right now on Vodafone it doesn’t have to be, as the network currently has a flash sale on where you can save up to £672 over the life of a contract.

You can save that much money on both the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G over the life of the contract, with £28 off the monthly cost of each.

The Galaxy S10 Plus 5G is arguably the best member of the S10 range, with a massive 6.7-inch screen, a quad-lens camera, and a big 4,500mAh battery, while the Note 10 Plus 5G is Samsung’s top Note handset, packing a 6.8-inch screen and an S Pen stylus to help you make the most of it.

Or if you want something even more premium there’s the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G, which currently has £270 knocked off its upfront cost. This is a foldable flagship with a 7.3-inch screen and a six-camera array.

There’s also the upper mid-range Samsung Galaxy A90 5G at a £20 discount per month and £20 off its upfront cost (for £500 saved over the life of the contract), and the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, with a total saving of £404 (made up of a £16 saving per month and £20 off the upfront cost).

All of these are Unlimited Max plans, which are Vodafone’s best plans, offering unlimited data, minutes and texts, and unrestricted speeds.

You can see all of these 5G phone deals below but you will need to act fast. They’re all only available at these prices until midnight on Thursday (July 2). If you do miss the end date, consult our mobile phone deals guide for more.

Vodafone's flash 5G phone deals:

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G deal | Vodafone | 24 months | £29 upfront | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £51 per month

This Samsung Galaxy S10 5G deal costs just £51 per month (down from a normal price of £79), and has a £29 upfront cost. Over the life of the contract you'll save £672.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G deal | Vodafone | 24 months | £29 upfront | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £55 per month

This Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G deal is down from a normal price of £83 per month, saving you £28 per month and £672 over 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G deal | Vodafone | 24 months | £29 upfront | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £99 per month

Usually the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G on an Unlimited Max plan would have a £299 upfront cost, but right now that's reduced to just £29, saving you £270.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G deal | Vodafone | 24 months | £9 upfront | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £35 per month

This great upper mid-range 5G handset it down from £55 per month and £29 upfront, saving you £500 over the 24-month contract.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G deal | Vodafone | 24 months | £9 upfront | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £55 per month

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G is already one of the more affordable 5G flagships and right now it's even cheaper on this Vodafone deal, as it's down from a usual price of £71 per month and £29 upfront.

