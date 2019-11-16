Save up to £567 today with these Black Friday Sky TV deals with Sports, Cinema and more

50% off all Sky TV packages... including Sky Cinema and Sky Sports? It must almost be Black Friday time because these Sky TV deals are incredible!

Sky's latest offer is on multiple specific bundles as well as build your own bundle options , so you could customise a base bundle if you wanted to. The great thing about this Black Friday deal is that all the extra add-ons are half price, so you can mix and match - it's up to you.

If you want everything and we're talking everything from Sky Q, Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Sky Kids, then the Black Friday Mega Deal is the one for you. This one includes all 11 Sports channels (very handy for the premier league and the NFL too) along with hundreds of entertaining channels.

If any of the above seems a bit complicated don't worry, we've outlined and explained the best Sky TV deals below.

The best Sky TV deals for sports, movies and more

