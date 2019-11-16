Save up to £567 today with these Black Friday Sky TV deals with Sports, Cinema and more

50% off all Sky TV packages... including Sky Cinema and Sky Sports? It must almost be Black Friday time because these Sky TV deals are incredible!
Sky's latest offer is on multiple specific bundles as well as build your own bundle options , so you could customise a base bundle if you wanted to. The great thing about this Black Friday deal is that all the extra add-ons are half price, so you can mix and match - it's up to you.
If you want everything and we're talking everything from Sky Q, Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Sky Kids, then the Black Friday Mega Deal is the one for you. This one includes all 11 Sports channels (very handy for the premier league and the NFL too) along with hundreds of entertaining channels.
If any of the above seems a bit complicated don't worry, we've outlined and explained the best Sky TV deals below.
Of course, we understand what you might want from your bundle and the good news is Sky is having an offer on its broadband and TV too. Or if you haven't seen anything you like make sure to check out our best Sky broadband and TV deals. Or if you don't want to go with Sky it's not available in your area, you can always take a peek at our best broadband and TV deals guide.
The best Sky TV deals for sports, movies and more
Entertainment + Sports + Cinema| Sky TV Entertainment | Sky Q box | Sky Sports | Sky Cinema | £20 setup fee |
£67 £42.50 a month
Calling all the sports fans and streaming fans. Anyone who doesn't want to miss a second of the boxing, premier league or needs more entertainment this is the bundle for you! Plus Sky Cinema adds a new premiere every day, these already include Dumbo, Bohemian Rhapsody and Crazy Rich Asians.
Black Friday Mega Bundle | Sky TV Entertainment | Sky Q box | Sky Cinema | Sky Kids | On Demand | Netflix | £20 setup fee |
£85 £53.50 a month
This is the ultimate bundle, the one that puts all others to shame. Not only do you have over 1,000 movies to pick from but you also get Netflix, Ultimate on Demand and even Sky Kids. This is a perfect deal for a busier household, especially considering you'd be saving £567 in total for the 18 months contract.View Deal
If you're also in the market for a new TV to enjoy all this content on , we can help you save a lot of money and get the best price via our roundup of the latest cheap TV deals. Want to make sure you don't miss a game this season? Then check out our guide, Premier League 19/20 live stream for advice on how to watch every game online and from anywhere.