Save up to £216 with iD Mobile's Black Friday sale on Samsung, Apple and more

It's now just a couple of weeks until the big Black Friday weekend, and yet, we're already seeing retailers go live with their sales. One of the latest to do so is the phone network iD Mobile.

In iD's Black Friday event, the retailer is offering savings of up to £216. This spans everything from the latest Apple iPhone 13, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and more affordable devices including the iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy A12 and more.

On top of the discounts available on handsets, iD Mobile is also offering two Black Friday SIM only deals. Both offer big boosts in your data plan, but it's a 60GB of data for £12 a month plan that really stands out.

You can find out more about these Black Friday phone deals below but keep in mind that we are still early in November. There is still plenty of time for more offers on top handsets to float in.

iD Mobile's Black Friday phone deals:

Save up to £216 on iPhones, Samsung devices and affordable Android phones Save up to £216 on iPhones, Samsung devices and affordable Android phones

iD Mobile's Black Friday sale covers a lot of key products across both Apple and Android. The deals that most stand out from this sale are on the iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. iD Mobile's most affordable prices are on its 20GB data plans, giving plenty of data for most people.

iD Mobile's Black Friday SIMs:

iD SIM | 1 month rolling | iD SIM | 1 month rolling | 10 16GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £8 a month

iD Mobile is often one of the cheapest networks around and its Black Friday offers are no exception. With this offer, you'll see your data cap rise from 10GB to 16. Despite that jump up, you'll only be paying £8 a month for this plan - a fantastic overall price for a 1-month rolling SIM with this much data.