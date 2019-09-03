Save up to 20% on your phone, SIMO and broadband deals with Three's student offer

Being a student is expensive. You've got to pay your rent, buy your text books and we all know 2-for-1 pizza deals don't pay for themselves! So with that in mind, if you want to save for the things that matter (say, a Netflix subscription) making the most of student deals is a must.

And with the academic year soon to start, we're here to bring you the first of many student offers that will be coming out of the woodwork this month - a saving of up to 20% on broadband, SIM only and mobile phone deals with Three Mobile.

Simply head over to Three's website, enter your brand new student email and voila! You're eligible for a discount. And the even better news, any '.ac.uk' email will work so academics and lecturers don't miss out either.

In this offer, you can secure a saving on Three's 4G home broadband, handsets including the iPhone XR and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and even some impressive SIM only deals.

We've picked out our favourites from this promotion and listed them below. Or, you can just head straight over to Three to see all of the discounts you can secure in full.

SIM only deals for students:

Three SIM only deal | 24-month contract | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 £16 per month

Need a SIM only deal for the new student year? The discounts Three is providing to students are excellent. You get completely unlimited data for just £16 a month, a £4 saving on its original price. Or, if you would rather go for a shorter plan, Three has also cut the prices of its unlimited data 12 month and 1 month plans just for students.

View Deal

Broadband deals for students:

Three Home Broadband with Huawei AI Cube | 12-month contract | Unlimited data | £32 £27 a month | £49 upfront

Slightly different to most broadband deals around, this provides 4G home broadband exclusively discounted for students. That means there is no installation fees and you can move your broadband to anywhere - even the beach if you can find a plug! And it doubles up as a speaker...for some reason. You will be paying £27 a month, a price you can knock down to £20 if you commit to two years.

View Deal

Mobile phone deals for students: