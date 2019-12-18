Save £50 on the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless headphones for Christmas

In need of a last-minute Christmas present? The Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones could be the answer, with a stellar Amazon deal seeing the price slashed by £50.

Usually £349, you can now get these brilliant noise-cancelling headphones for just £299 – that's the lowest price we've ever seen for the third-gen Momentum Wireless cans. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless prices in your region.)

Today's best wireless headphones deal

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Headphones: £349 £299 at Amazon

These striking wireless headphones come with Alexa built-in, alongside Tile tracking technology – and with £50 off, they're at their lowest price ever.View Deal

The Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones launched at IFA 2019 in September, and this is the first time we've seen the price drop so low.

These headphones don't skimp on the smart features, with voice assistant Alexa built-in, alongside Tile tracking technology, which makes them (nearly) impossible to lose – and perhaps an ideal gift for the forgetful person in your life.

Their brilliant audio quality and striking design with pearl-blasted stainless steel sliders led to us awarding them four out of five stars in our Sennheiser Momentum Wireless (2019) review.

They may not have the battery life of competitors like the Sony WH-100XM3 Wireless Headphones, but there's still a lot to love about these noise-cancelling headphones from Sennheiser – and thanks to this great deal, they could be the perfect present this Christmas.

Not in the UK? Check out the best Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless prices in your region below: