Save £100 on the GoPro Hero 8 Black in this brilliant Black Friday bundle

The GoPro Hero 8 Black, otherwise known as the world's best action cam, has just joined the Black Friday party in an excellent bundle deal that saves you £100.

One small criticism you could level at GoPro's Hero cameras is that they don't generally come bundled with the accessories that you need to really unleash their potential. Well, that's definitely not the case with this Hero 8 Black deal, which gives you four extremely useful accessories for no extra cost.

These include a Shorty mini tripod (very useful for vlogging or travel videos), a headstrap (for your more extreme YouTube flicks), a spare battery (essential for long shoots) and a 32GB microSD card.

None of these accessories could be described as filler: having used the Hero 8 Black and its predecessors extensively, we can say that you'd find a regular use for all of them in your action cam adventures.

Of course, these accessories are not much use if the camera itself isn't up to scratch, but fortunately that's not the case with the Hero 8 Black. It builds on the excellent Hero 7 Black, with 4K shooting at 60fps, best-in-class video stabilisation and the promise of its new 'Mod' accessories from early 2020. These will include a pro-level directional microphone, external screen and a waterproof light.

And while it's a subtle upgrade on the Hero 7 Black, the Hero 8 Black does improve on the Hero 7 Black in a few key areas. One of the main ones is its foldable built-in mount, which means it no longer needs a frame to be attached to accessories (like the bundled headstrap). With 10m waterproofing also built-in, this means you don't need to add anything extra to the Hero 8 Black to both screw it into mounts or dunk it underwater.

This new model also brings a better shockproof rating, plus a new wind-resistant microphone for improved sound quality. Compared to cheaper GoPros like the Hero 7 White, the Hero 8 Black's HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilisation and option of 4K shooting also makes its out-of-camera video quality much far superior to its more budget rivals.

