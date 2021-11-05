Save on flagship iPhones and Samsung devices with this early Black Friday sale

If you're after a new smartphone, this week's early Black Friday sales at Mobile Phones Direct offer the perfect opportunity to beat the crowds later this month.

Currently, Mobile Phones Direct's pre-Black Friday sale is offering strong contracts on the iPhone 12 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, iPhone SE and more.

On top of that, there are also a collection of mobile phone deals bundling in tech like a Nintendo Switch or Samsung tablet, helping reduce their costs. Or, for those who already have a smartphone ready to go, there are a collection of fantastic SIM only deals too.

Of course, it is worth noting that we are still a few weeks away from the official Black Friday. Both Mobile Phones Direct and other UK retailers are likely to bring new and better prices later into the month. But, if you do want to buy early or need a phone now, these are some of the best prices around.

See Mobile Phone Direct's early Black Friday in full:

Is Mobile Phones Direct a good retailer?

In a nutshell, yes. From over 65,000 reviews on TrustPilot, Mobile Phones Direct has a rating of 4.5 stars. That means roughly 80% of people reviewed it with 5 stars and only 9% considered it to be poor.

It's an established retailer and is part of the AO family which is a massive trustworthy brand and Mobile Phones Direct offers customer service 7 days a week, free next day delivery and completely secure checkouts.