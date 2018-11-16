Samsung's Galaxy S10 patent could hint at the notch-killer we've been waiting for

All signs are pointing to big changes for Samsung's next flagship handset, presumed to be the Galaxy S10, with the company highlighting some experimental notch designs at its Developer Conference this year.

At the event, the South Korean electronics giant showed off its concepts for the Infinity-U, Infinity-V and Infinity-O displays, with each one's cutout modelled on the shape of its corresponding letter.

Thanks to new patent application images discovered by Dutch site LetsGoDigital, we now have our best look yet at what Samsung has in mind for its Infinity-O display, which sports a punch-hole style cutout for the phone's front-facing camera.

Image 1 of 4 Images courtesy of LetsGoDigital Image 2 of 4 Images courtesy of LetsGoDigital Image 3 of 4 Images courtesy of LetsGoDigital Image 4 of 4 Images courtesy of LetsGoDigital

The submission, which consists solely of the above images and diagrams, shows a number of proposed Samsung Galaxy S10 designs, many of which sport a small hole in top left corner of the screen. The images also show several other notch designs, though the Infinity-O seems like the clear focus.

Across all the diagrams, the Galaxy S10 is presented in various shapes and form factors – these include phones with curved and flat displays, squared and rounded corners, and more.

According to the site, the application was submitted in the Hague International Design System (specializing in industrial design patents), which is managed by the World International Property Organization (WIPO). The images can be found hosted at Hague's bulletin page.

At present, we don't know which shape Samsung's Galaxy S10 will eventually take, but one thing is certain: the design of 2019's flagship promises to be an exciting departure for the company.