Samsung, Google Pixel 4a and Huawei among Amazon's Boxing Day phone deals

Is there anything more satisfying than having the ability to buy your new smartphone outright? No need to be weighed down by the responsibility of monthly direct debits. And Amazon's Boxing Day Sale is making that reality ever more plausible.

With amazing price drops on a range of high-end and mid-range handsets, there's a great selection of SIM-free mobile phone deals, including big brand names like Google and Samsung.

Save £50 on the 128GB Google Pixel 4a, now £449 for example, down from £499 and bagging you one of the best mid-range handsets on the market right now. Oh yeah, and it comes 5G-ready as well.

Continuing on that mid-range train of thought, why not make the most of £30 price drops on the Samsung Galaxy A21s, A41 and A51?

If you're looking for a diamond in the rough, there are also a selection of picks from Realme, Huawei and Xiaomi handsets in Amazon's Boxing Day extravaganza. Find our top picks and all the details below.

Amazon's best Boxing Day mobile phone deals:

Google Pixel 4a 128GB: £499 £449 at Amazon (save £50)

It seems like Google's mid-range handsets can't get any better – and then they do. The Pixel 4a gets a gorgeous edge-to-edge 5.81-inch display with stunning OLED panel and an impressively competent single sensor rear camera that takes wonderful portraits, as well as low light shooting. Now with £50 knocked off on the 128GB of storage model, this is a steal for a 5G handset.

Samsung Galaxy A21s: £179 £149 at Amazon (save £30)

If you're looking for an affordable Samsung phone, this might be one for you. The Galaxy A21s has a bold screen, sturdy design and a 3.5mm headphone jack. We haven't tested this phone but if it's like Samsung's other Galaxy A phones it'll likely be a fine all-rounder for the price.

Samsung Galaxy A41: £269 £217 at Amazon (save £30)

This is already one of Samsung's cheapest handsets, and the Galaxy A41 just got some of that Amazon Boxing Day Sale treatment, now down to just £239. It features a great 6.1-inch display, 25MP selfie camera and the battery will charge up quickly with 15W fast-charging.

Samsung Galaxy A51: £329 £287.99 at Amazon (save £30)

The A51 may be one of the baseline versions of the world-renowned Galaxy range of smartphones, but it still shares the same DNA as its more premium siblings. A 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, 4,000mAh battery, and a 48MP rear camera make the A51 more than capable and a good option for Android users on a budget. Opt for 5G connectivity and get the 5G model for £399, down from £429.View Deal

Huawei P Smart 2019 64GB: £199.99 £119.99 at Amazon (save £80)

One attractive looking handset, the Huawei P Smart (2019) certainly ticks that aesthetically pleasing box, with a boatload of storage and a gorgeous display. With a 6.21-inch screen, this is great for gaming and watching films, offering a truly immersive experience with its subtle tear-drop notch for its front facing camera. Now close to the £100 mark, the Huawei P Smart brings style to budget mobile phones.

Realme 7 64GB: £199 £169 at Amazon (save £30)

When it comes to a budget-friendly smartphone, that's what Realme does best, and the Realme 7 is no different. Hosting a stunning 90Hz refresh rate which makes the experience of scrolling and launching apps more fluid, this handset also packs a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, 5000mAh battery cell, and quad sensor camera package. Want more storage? Get the 128GB Realme 7 variant in Mist White for £209, down from £239.

Realme X50 5G: £279 £229 at Amazon (save £50)

If you want to test drive 5G, mobile connection that promises a more reliable bandwidth and faster download speeds but don't fancy spending those £1,000-mark flagship prices, the Realme X50 5G is here for you for a ridiculously low SIM-free price.

