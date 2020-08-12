The Samsung Galaxy Tab A has 20% off this week at Amazon

Cheap tablets aren't hard to come by, but it is difficult to get your money's worth at the budget end of the price range. However, this week there are some excellent Samsung Galaxy tablet deals that reduce the price of the cheap Tab A range even further.

You'll find the 32GB model available for as little as £159 at Amazon right now - an excellent price that's only £10 shy of a Black Friday record low. Alternatively, if you don't want to rely on WiFi to work from your 10.1-inch tablet, you'll also find the LTE model with a £40 discount, now down to £209 at Amazon.

These tablets have been around for a while, but the price of the standard WiFi version usually drops to between £170 and £190 when sales do roll around. That means these Samsung Galaxy tablet deals are far cheaper than you'd usually expect.

We're rounding up all of these offers just below, and you'll also find plenty of cheap Samsung tablet sales available on more models further down the page as well.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy tablet deals: UK

Samsung Galaxy Tab A - 32GB: £199 £159 at Amazon

Save £40 on this 32GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A at Amazon this week - a 20% reduction that puts it within £10 of its all-time low price. That's an excellent deal considering we've only ever seen it cheaper over Black Friday.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A - 32GB, LTE: £249 £209 at Amazon

You can also save £40 on the LTE version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A. That's a super-cheap tablet price for a 4G-enabled device regardless, and with an extra 16% off you're getting a fantastic deal here. Remember, though, to take full advantage of that LTE you will have to factor in the cost of a data contract.

View Deal

More Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab A deals 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi 8... Amazon Prime £139 View Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 32Gb... very.co.uk £139 View BRAND NEW SAMSUNG GALAXY TAB... eBay £139.99 View Deal ends Wed, 19 Aug Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1... Laptops Direct £239.96 View Show More Deals

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals 964 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE 128... Amazon Prime £587.99 View Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Tablet... John Lewis £590 View Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5"... Currys PC World £590 View Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5... very.co.uk £619 View Show More Deals

If you're looking for something a little cheaper, you'll find a massive range of Android tablet sales available right now, or if you're shopping for something more powerful we're also rounding up the best iPad Pro deals. Check out the latest Microsoft Surface Pro sales and prices for something that can easily convert into more of a laptop setup as well.