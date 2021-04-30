Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals: Get the world's best smartphone for £47 a month

There is no bigger flex than getting your hands on the top-shelf, premium handset of the moment. Unfortunately, we can't all drop cash on a smartphone outright, especially when it surpasses the one grand mark. Affordable Mobiles just might have the contract for you, then, if you're after juicy Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals.

Practically unheard of, you can get the 5G-ready Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for sub-£50 a month, just £47 a month on Vodafone, with a £79.99 upfront payment.

With this, you'll get a huge 100GB monthly allowance of data, as well as unlimited minutes and texts.

The ultimate baller move, you can also grab the S21 Ultra SIM-free with a £195 saving from Chitter Chatter.

Affordable Mobile's best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals:

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra?

If money were no object - within reason for the consumer - we think it would look something like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Showing off with an exceptional list of premium-feel features left, right and centre, the Ultra is certainly weighing in as one of the most powerful Android handsets on the market right now.

With a gorgeous, curved 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the Samsung S21 Ultra takes the S20 Series' 120Hz refresh rate and adds the upgrade of benefitting from Quad HD+ resolutions in perfect tandem. The screen is both beautifully detailed and gloriously smooth, then, making even the simple task of scrolling and opening apps pleasantly responsive and fluid.

On the back, the specs are equally as exciting with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra playing host to a four camera array. This includes the 108MP sensor, two telephoto cameras and the headline leading 100x zoom, as well as a 40MP front camera for those all-important selfies.

To top it off, the S21 Ultra is the first of any S Series to get S pen compatibility. Note, though, you'll have to buy this extra bit of tech separately

Of course, that's a lot of specs to be weighed down by. Partnering a beefy 5000mAh battery cell and the supreme Exynos 2100 processor, though, the S21 Ultra takes it all in its stride.

