Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has the best screen ever seen on a phone

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip may be a bending phone that turns heads, but the more traditional-seeming Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra was just given a very strong rating from experts in screen technology.

In fact, DisplayMate - a website that fully interrogates screen tech on devices - has given the the S20 Ultra the "best smartphone display award" as well as noting that it matches or sets 12 different records in a variety of areas such as brightness and color accuracy.

According to DisplayMate, the phone is close to having "text book perfect calibration accuracy" with "performance that is visually indistinguishable from perfect." That second claim especially is a big compliment to the S20 Ultra.

If you're interested in the screen tech testing, it's well worth digging into DisplayMate's full report on the new phone, as it dives into tremendous detail to prove how strong this screen is.

DisplayMate has yet to publish a similar report on the screen tech for the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus.

We've tested the Galaxy S20 Ultra and noted its beautiful 6.9-inch display in our hands-on review.

That size may not be for everyone though as it makes for a particularly big device, plus it's set to cost $1,399 / £1,199 / AU$1,999. In the US and Australia the phone is available on March 6, while those in the UK have to wait until March 13.

We've yet to fully review the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus or Galaxy S20 Ultra, but we're hoping to try out these phones even more in the coming weeks to compare all three screens.