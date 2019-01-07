Razer pumps up Blade 15 with 'Advanced' version powered by Nvidia RTX

At this point, the Razer Blade 15 needs no introduction, but at CES 2019 it's been refreshed with Nvidia RTX graphics.

Beyond the upgraded graphics, now available with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q, the specs remain largely the same as last year's model. That means you're getting an Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB of RAM and up to a 512GB SSD. The entry-level model with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 will remain on sale, though.

The dimensions and aesthetics are unchanged, too, so you can still count on just 0.7 inches (17.78 mm) of thickness, along with the black matte finish and RGB lighting.

However, you can also pick up the Mercury White edition, with either the RTX 2060, exclusive to Best Buy and Razer's store, or the RTX 2070 Max-Q, which you can only find on Razer's store.

The updated Razer Blade 15 will be available January 29, and while the current version will continue to cost $1,599 (about £1,250, AU$2,240) for the GTX 1060 model, models with Nvidia RTX graphics will start at $2,299 (about £1,805, AU$3,230).

Razer carves out a gaming monitor

Realizing that its customers sometimes connect the Razer Blade to an external monitor, Razer also released the Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor.

This is Razer's first monitor, and while it's still in the early stages of development, it has a very distinctive aesthetic. The monitor's stand is much wider than most other gaming monitors, but has an angular design with RGB lighting in the base.

Of course, the aesthetics don't mean much without the specs to back them up. Luckily, the Razer Raptor features a 27-inch WQHD (2,560 x 1,440) 144Hz IPS panel, that covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. This means that it's not just great for gaming, but creatives and professionals will find a lot to love, too. And, because it is 2019, it is HDR-compatible, though the brightness is limited to 420 nits.

As for connectivity, the Razer Raptor offers a variety of input ports, including HDMI, DisplayPort and USB-C, along with some USB-A pass-through ports.

However, because the Razer Raptor is still in development, we don't have a specific release date, but it will be available later this year for $699 (about £550, AU$980).

