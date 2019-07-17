Prime Day extended: the Amazon Echo Dot is on sale for 50% off

While Amazon Prime Day is officially over, there are still some hot deals that are available on the tech giant's site. Our favorite Prime Day extended sale is the Echo Dot smart speaker that's on sale for $24.99. That's a 50% discount and only $3 more than the Prime Day all-time low price. UK readers can also still get the Echo Dot on sale for £24.99.

The Echo Dot works with Amazon Alexa to play music, answer questions, check the news, and more completely hands-free. You can also use your voice to stream songs from services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify and listen to audiobooks from Audible. The smart speaker works with thousands of smart home devices to turn on lights, adjust the temperature, lock the door without lifting a finger. The 3rd-generation Echo Dot is available in charcoal, heather gray and sandstone so you can match the smart speaker to your home decor.



Like we mentioned above, the Echo Dot is only $3/£3 more than the Prime Day price and unlike yesterday's sale, this deal is available to everyone and not just Prime members.

The best Echo Dot deals:

Echo Dot: common questions

If you're undecided on the Echo Dot or want to learn more about the smart speaker, we've answered some common questions below to help make your buying decision.



What is the Echo Dot, and what can it do? The Echo Dot is a compact smart speaker that connects to Wifi to work with Amazon Alexa. You can use your voice to ask Alexa questions, play music, and control other compatible smart home devices.



Is there a monthly fee for an Echo Dot? No, there's no monthly fee with the Echo Dot, just the one-time fee for the smart speaker. You'll need an Amazon account to get started, and you'll need to download the Echo app.



What's the difference between the Echo and Echo Dot? The most significant difference between the Dot and the Echo is the size and price. The Echo is bigger than the Dot and produces a powerful sound. The Echo is also more expensive, costing $20 / £30 more than the Dot.

