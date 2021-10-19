Pre-order your Google Pixel 6 today and score a free pair of Bose headphones

You can bag yourself a free pair of premium Bose 700 wireless headphones with a Google Pixel 6 pre-order at eligible retailers today - an absolutely outstanding introductory promotion.

Retailing at an introductory price of £599 for the Google Pixel 6 and £849 for the Pixel 6 Pro, these two new Google devices are coming in at a very, very competitive price point indeed for a flagship. A completely resigned aesthetic, camera upgrades, and Google's own new Tensor chip means they're looking like great value when put up against the likes of Apple and Samsung.

To redeem this offer, visit this relevant Google page here. You will need to submit your claim within 45 days of purchase, so bear that in mind.

Plus, the free Bose 700 wireless headphones are worth a whopping £300 by themselves at Amazon right now, so this isn't a small freebie by any stretch of the imagination. The Bose 700 are, in fact, some of the best wireless headphones you can buy right now with superb sound quality and high-end noise cancellation. Pair these up with your new Google Pixel 6 (or 6 Pro) and you'll be all set for the commute or busy office environment.

Note, this promotion is available for Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro pre-orders until the 28th of October only. You won't be able to score a freebie once pre-orders end so definitely don't hang around if you're interested!

See the best Google Pixel 6 deals to compare contracts and network offers.

Participating retailers:

Google Store UK

Currys

Amazon

Argos

John Lewis

Mobiles.co.uk

O2

Vodafone

Three

EE

IDMobile

You can read more about these stunning new Google devices with our first-impressions hands-on Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro pages.